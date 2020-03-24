Historic Bourbon Bar Sees New Life as The LongTail Building, a Multi-Use Entrepreneurial Event Space

The LongTail Building Reimagines Historic Bourbon Haunt, Horse Racing Dive Reimagined as a Space for Early-Stage Companies, Events

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive restoration, a neighborhood bar that served bourbon for nearly a hundred years sees new life as a space designed for early-stage companies and events. Walking distance to Churchill Downs, the LongTail Building is located at 2532 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208, in an opportunity zone blocks away from the University of Louisville and surrounded by new student housing. The LongTail Building is a multi-use entrepreneurial event space reimagining the building's history as the Whirlaway Tavern. Triple Crown-winning horse Whirlaway was nicknamed Mr. Longtail. The term "long tail" also represents part of a distribution curve, one that drives technology adoption and creates markets at scale.

The LongTail Building hosts offices for early-stage funds, the 6ixth Event, and Narwhal Ventures. These funds invest in early-stage companies and working with startups and investors located around the country. The building holds LongTail Ventures, a business incubator focused on creating early-stage companies outside traditional venture models. The space is available for corporate events and community functions.

The space showcases the region's rich history and culture with quintessential regional experience. Designed by an award-winning architect, the building boasts historic brick, block glass, hand-cut timbers, hand-painted signs, and details with spaces that feel like a Kentucky barn complete with hookups for food trucks to support a jamboree. Designers gave primary importance to the outdoor spaces with dozens of trees planted along with botanical gardens, all designed to create a flow between the outside and inside of the location. The LongTail Building boasts modern technology such as super-fast internet access from fiber run on a Ruckus network, ultra-short-throw projection screens with next-gen teleconferencing, and a Helium based IoT / LoRaWAN Network.

The LongTail Building restoration was a team effort in reimagining the use of historic indoor and outside spaces. Studio Mayo Architects (American Institute of Architects | 2018 KY Merit Award) did the project, along with Lichtefeld Construction, Sweet Carpentry of Kentuckiana (boutique carpenter), and Slugger City Signs (artist at Kentucky College of Art & Design) and Mighty Fine Signs (Ghost Sign specialist). Historic signs on the building's exterior were restored and reinterpreted by hand, based on archival photos, all commemorating the history of the city and space.

About

The LongTail Building is a working experiment exploring ways to reimagine space in an urban environment. Work and event spaces flex for different uses from corporate to the community while incorporating outdoor space. Workplaces were designed for evolving needs around communal and distributed workforces, emphasizing outdoor options. Its urban landscape creates a positive impact on the environment by disproportionately sequestering carbon through a high-density tree and plant design.

