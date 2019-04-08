Hilco Industrial to Auction a Late-Model, Small Batch Distillery Operation from Tailwinds Distilling Co.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial has announced that it will conduct an online only auction opening April 11 and closing April 17 of very late-model equipment from a small batch distillery operation in Plainfield, Illinois.

The equipment, some as new as 2018, includes a Corson distilling system, Letina 2000-liter SS & Custom Metalcraft 550-gallon SS fermentation tanks, a Mori-Tem filler and filter press, Schutz plastic totes, and more.

Tailwinds Distilling Company was founded in 2012 with a vision of creating true American craft spirits. Their most distinguished lines of spirits focused on rum and blue agave spirit. In addition, the family-run distillery developed a barrel aging program and attracted rum enthusiasts from all over the world.

The equipment can be inspected on Monday, April 15 between 8 am and 4 pm CT or earlier by appointment. View the lot catalog or register to bid online at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/distilling. For questions regarding the equipment or sales process, please contact John Magnuson at jmagnuson@hilcoglobal.com or +1 847.504.3204.

