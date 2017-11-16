Hilco Industrial Acquisitions Canada to Manage Milan Wineries Asset Sale

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial Acquisitions Canada announced today that they will be managing the sale of machinery and equipment of Milan Wineries, a craft wine making operation in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This auction is an opportunity for wine, liquor, craft beer and other beverage producers to purchase high-quality stainless-steel tanks, filling and processing equipment. Select licenses may also be available for sale. Featured manufacturing assets include:

Stainless Steel Tanks - (41) Available

Over (40) stainless steel tanks – 2,500 to 22,500-liters; some jacketed & insulated

Della Toffola filters & filter press (to 2014)

Hilco Industrial will host a live onsite and webcast auction on Thursday, November 30th beginning at 11 AM ET. The assets can be inspected at 6811 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto, Ontario M9V 4R9 on November 29th from 7 AM to 4 PM ET.

To schedule an inspection, access more detailed information and photos of the assets, or to learn more about the sale process, visit https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/milan-wineries or contact:

John Sharpe - jsharpe@hilcoglobal.com +1 416.252.1955

