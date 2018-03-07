Hiland Dairy Releases New Flavors of Milk

The local dairy is producing special flavors for springtime.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you thought the best part of spring was flowers blooming and bunnies delivering baskets, Hiland Dairy is announcing the release of Spring Egg Nog and three new milk flavors sure to satisfy every indulgence-seeker.

Hiland Dairy Foods Company, an award-winning, farmer-owned dairy producer, has released four rich and creamy flavors of milk to celebrate spring. Made with fresh, pure Hiland Dairy milk from local dairy farmers, the new flavors include Orange Crème, Strawberry Crème, Chocolate Marshmallow and Spring Egg Nog. Locally made and naturally delicious, these flavors can be enjoyed on their own or added to smoothies, homemade ice cream or coffee for a tasty start to the day.

"We celebrate spring by introducing these indulgent flavors to our lineup," said Greg Stephenson, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy. "Flavored milk is a great way to treat yourself and a healthy alternative to soft drinks and fruit juice. And, it has the same nine essential vitamins and minerals as unflavored milk, so it's a nutritional powerhouse."

Beginning in March, all four flavors will be available in colorful quart-sized packages in all stores that carry Hiland Dairy products. The flavors will be available through mid- to late-April. The suggested retail price for all four flavors is $2.49.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

For 80 years, Hiland Dairy Foods has proudly supported the communities we live in and the businesses whose customers rely on our wholesome products every day. Hiland is owned by local dairy farmers who provide the fresh, delicious milk for our products, and we have farmer-owners within miles of each of our plants. Part of caring about our communities is caring about our ecological footprint — about preserving water, land and natural resources for our future generations — so we reduce waste, reuse resources and recycle what we can at every opportunity.

As a full-service dairy, Hiland provides a full array of products, including milk, buttermilk, eggnog, ice cream, yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream and dips, half and half, whipping cream, butter, and cheese. We also produce and distribute fresh juices, lemonade, fruit punch, Red Diamond Tea, YoPhoria Smoothies, a full line of iced coffee, lactose-free milk, organic milk, almond milk and soy milk. And, Hiland Dairy milk is always tested for antibiotics and contains no artificial growth hormones.

For more information, please visit www.HilandDairy.com.

