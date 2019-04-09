Highly Coveted and Extremely Rare, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release to Commemorate the 84th Anniversary of Stitzel-Weller's Opening

Masterfully aged at the revered Stitzel-Weller Distillery, the award-winning bourbon is back



LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the historic opening of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery 84 years ago, Blade and Bow re-releases its rare and limited 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. An ode to the distinctive distillers who set the standard for crafting exceptional bourbon, this award-winning whiskey is the latest release from the famed distillery and will be available in 12 states along with a select allocation solely for Stitzel-Weller.

At 92 proof and 46% ABV, each drop of the liquid earns its 2017 title in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible as Best Bourbon 10 years and over from multiple barrels. With the perfect blend of smoky, spicy and sweet, whiskey enthusiasts seeking an expression of true mastery are sure to be delighted with every sip.

"Beginning with a pronounced nose reminiscent of toasted oak layered with vanilla bean, figs and a light touch of dark caramel, this limited-release bourbon's taste is accented with notes of torched sugar and apples baked in honey and spices," said North American Whiskey Educator Doug Kragel. "It's the kind of rare whiskey that makes you want to savor every note slowly, because at some point in the future, supply will run out."

Blade and Bow will toast the 22-Year-Old bourbon at its fourth annual A Stitzel-Weller Affair on May 3. Guests will gather for an exquisite supper on the lawn featuring an epicurean collaboration between famed Charleston, SC, culinary entrepreneur Brooks Reitz and beloved local chef Susan Hershberg, complemented by the soulful music of indie-folk band, Mt. Joy.

Embodying the unique artistry that has been produced by Stitzel-Weller's rich traditions, the rarity of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old has created a cult-like following, drawing in consumers who are looking to taste a bit of the past. Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available in limited quantities in the following states: California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, New York, South Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. The limited release will be available starting in mid-April. Learn more by following @bladeandbowwhiskey on Instagram.

This remarkable bourbon is best enjoyed slowly and responsibly in order to truly taste the passion that is layered throughout every drop.

About Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 45.5-46% Alc/Vol

