HighJump Named to Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces its appointment to Food Logistics' FL100 for 2018. The award recognizes software and technology providers whose products and services are critical in the global food and beverage supply chain. HighJump makes this year's list for its unique abilities to empower transportation and mobile delivery for food and beverage companies with the connected, automated supply chain of the future.

Consumer demand for delivery convenience, speed, choice and adaptability is on the rise. With this comes greater complexity for the supply chain, particularly for food and beverage companies. Faced with increasingly stringent requirements, it's no longer enough to simply fulfill demand. Companies must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions. HighJump makes this possible with the HighJump Transportation Management System (TMS) and HighJump Direct Store Delivery (DSD).

HighJump TMS: The transportation management suite provides real-time information on shipment status to carriers, shippers, brokers and their customers. This eliminates spoilage and optimizes inventory management to assure customer expectations are met or exceeded. HighJump also guarantees alignment with all regulatory requirements.

HighJump DSD: The mobile delivery solution guarantees FMSA compliance, while providing a solid and flexible foundation for technology upgrades. This assures food and beverage companies, regardless of the complexity of their delivery channels, can properly track and handle perishable goods with new and emerging technologies.

"Staying ahead in light of limited resources and competitive pressure requires the right technology partner," said Derek Curtis, vice president of sales at HighJump. "HighJump understands the food and beverage industry. We provide customizable solutions to meet each customer's unique needs and have the experience and network to help them achieve their business goals today and beyond."

"The future of supply chain is coming at us faster than ever, and supply chain solutions must rise to the occasion," said Kevin Pasternack, vice president, transportation at HighJump. "HighJump has unmatched transportation and logistics expertise that make this a reality, empowering customers to adapt, grow and succeed in today's 'now' economy."

"The digital supply chain continues its rapid emergence, bringing with it expanded capabilities that impact visibility, security, compliance and efficiency," remarks Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Every aspect of the global food supply chain stands to benefit from new and innovative software and technology that is fundamentally changing the global food supply chain."

This win follows a series of strategic shifts from HighJump. This includes the launch of HighJump Now, HighJump's initiative to empower companies worldwide across the entire supply chain with the cloud, and the availability of the HighJump Warehouse Control System.

Existing and prospective customers can learn more at HighJump's annual user conference, Elevate, March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Register here.

The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers is a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies are included in the November/December issue of Food Logistics and online at www.foodlogistics.com.

