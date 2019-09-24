HighJump Forms Partnership with Encompass Technologies to Strengthen Retail Execution for the Beverage Industry

Collaboration empowers each company to offer industry-specific technology to their customers

MINNEAPOLIS and FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces it will offer Encompass Technologies' cloud-based ERP distribution system as part of its solution portfolio for Retail Execution. Collaborating with Encompass extends HighJump's expertise for Direct Store Delivery (DSD) for beverage through the connected, automated supply chain of the future.

Supply chain complexity is growing alongside consumer demands for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. This is particularly true for perishable and fast-moving goods. Faced with increasingly stringent and rapidly changing requirements, simply fulfilling demand isn't enough. Both food and beverage companies must anticipate it and make smarter, faster decisions. The HighJump - Encompass partnership directly addresses these challenges.

Food and beverage delivery each have distinct needs. HighJump's Route Administration software for route, device and driver schedule management and its device-agnostic mobile sales and delivery solution OmniTech continue to lead DSD in the food industry. Additionally, Encompass has gained a considerable reputation in the beverage industry. Combined, the two provide a vast solution portfolio that meets the unique needs of both industries, addressing current and future challenges.

"HighJump is dedicated to understanding our customers' businesses and providing customized solutions for individual needs," said Derek Curtis, Vice President of Sales – Retail Execution at HighJump. "Our work with Encompass exemplifies this – empowering us to tap deeper into the capabilities and functionality to revolutionize beverage delivery. This is one of many innovative moves we have in store for Retail Execution."

"The future of DSD is in providing extensible platforms and increasing connectivity across the supply chain from retailers to distributors to suppliers. The Encompass platform provides this, and the relationship with HighJump will allow beverage distributors to take advantage of industry-leading advancements," said Jonathan O'Neil, CEO of Encompass Technologies.

Attendees of the NBWA Annual Convention and Tradeshow can learn more at Encompass booth 1201. Further information on HighJump DSD and Retail Execution capabilities is here.

ABOUT ENCOMPASS TECHNOLOGIES

Designed and built for the cloud from day one, Encompass Technologies' comprehensive ERP software helps over 600 beverage distribution warehouses increase operational efficiency and manage growth effectively. The customizable system is specifically built for the distribution industry and functions to fit unique business needs with products like warehouse management, sales execution, logistics, warehouse automation, retailer ordering tools, and more.

Learn more at about Encompass at encompass8.com

ABOUT HIGHJUMP

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand – you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around our company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights, and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

CONTACT: Heather Smith, 1.800.328.3271 x 2717, heather.smith@highjump.com

