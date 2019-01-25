High Style Brewing Company Launches 'Coastal Haze,' California's First Alcohol-Removed, Cannabis-Infused Craft Beer

Each 12-oz. bottle contains 10mg of THC and will be available in dispensaries across California in the coming weeks

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego is a city known for its craft beer, so it should come as no surprise that the city would be the birthplace of California's first alcohol-removed, cannabis-infused craft beer. High Style Brewing Company launched their initial offering, a pale ale-inspired craft brew called Coastal Haze at the March & Ash dispensary in San Diego, California, on Dec. 31, 2018.

"Getting to market has been quite the process, however, we want to thank the California Department of Health (CDPH) and Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) for their communication and guidance in helping us bring the first state-certified product in this new category to California," states Lyden Henderson, COO of High Style. "The reception and feedback we received at our launch event were phenomenal. The dispensary sold out of their initial order of Coastal Haze that night."

The founders of High Style first conceptualized the idea of a cannabis-infused beer almost two years ago. It was clear to them that federally regulated alcohol products would not be allowed to be infused with federally illegal cannabis, so they knew their first hurdle would be to produce a truly great-tasting, non-alcoholic beer. In September of 2018, High Style poured non-infused samples (containing no THC) to over 2,000 satisfied attendees at the SD Reader Burgers & Beer event.

"While we were busy formulating our beverage, the State of California was hard at work formulating regulations," Henderson said. "Packaging, labeling, childproofing and testing requirements were constantly evolving and ultimately ended up pushing back our launch. The various state agencies did an amazing job of responding to our questions and concerns in a timely manner, ensuring that we went to market with their blessing."

According to Henderson, High Style took advantage of these delays to develop a state-wide sales and distribution network. Coastal Haze will soon be available in licensed dispensaries across California, with rapid expansion to all legal markets.

First Release

High Style's first release, Coastal Haze, is inspired by pale ale recipes and craft-brewed using Cascade and Amarillo hops. The company describes the beer as "crisp and refreshing" and the consumer can expect notes of citrus and tropical fruit. Each 12-oz. Coastal Haze is infused with 10mg of high-quality THC extract, the key psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. "Selection of our THC extract was very important," describes Henderson. "A one- to two-hour delay from consumption to onset of effects was unacceptable to us. We believe that our consumers deserve a 'self-regulating' product, where they know by the time they finish their first High Style whether or not their individual tolerance will allow them to responsibly have another." High Style claims that most consumers should feel the onset of effects in 20-30 minutes.

Removing the alcohol from beer, High Style discovered, also had many ancillary benefits for the consumer as well. Alcohol is the main source of calories in traditional beer, so each Coastal Haze comes in at just 50 calories, less than half that of traditional pale ales on the market. Alcohol is also responsible for dehydrating the consumer, causing hangovers and other physiological damage. "Non-alcoholic beer is hydrating and full of electrolytes. We hope that our product will help fuel consumers to live an active and elevated lifestyle, hangover not included!" Henderson states.

High Style will bring a version of Coastal Haze with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD (a non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant) in Q1 2019 and is experimenting with various recipes to determine what style of beer will inspire their next release.

High Style Brewing Company is a privately held limited liability company headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information and investor inquiry: HighStyleCA.com or Info@HighStyleCA.com.

Related Links

Website

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-style-brewing-company-launches-coastal-haze-californias-first-alcohol-removed-cannabis-infused-craft-beer-300783991.html

SOURCE High Style Brewing Company