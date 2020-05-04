High Noon And Barstool Sports Build A Unique Media Partnership Just In Time For The Summer Launch Of Two New High Noon Flavors - Lime And Peach

MODESTO, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo's High Noon Hard Seltzer, the #1 selling spirits-based Hard Seltzer, announced today the addition of two new flavors to their portfolio, lime and peach will hit shelves this month. As the brand prepares for summer, High Noon also announced an innovative media partnership with Barstool Sports, one of the largest and most prominent sports media companies in the U.S.

The media partnership comes at the perfect time as the summer season approaches, and as High Noon introduces two new flavors to consumers. Lime is currently the #3 top flavor in the Hard Seltzer category, and Peach is the leading vodka flavor but is missing from most of the category. The brand will also be offering a variety 8-pack in June, offering High Noon fans with a convenient and versatile 4-flavor assortment option.

"The consumer response to High Noon has been off the charts, and we continue to strengthen our portfolio to solidify our position within the category, capitalizing on key consumer trends and flavor gaps across key category flavors. While the summer season won't be the same this year, we know consumers will love the new flavors," said Britt West, vice president and general manager for E. & J. Gallo Spirits.

As part of the media partnership, High Noon will be integrated across a variety of Barstool Sports' flagship programs, and personally supported by Barstool Sports' President Dave Portnoy and CEO Erika Nardini. Portnoy added, "What initially caught my eye was the can, and when I tasted it, I knew I wanted to partner with High Noon. It's so refreshing, and I love that it's made with real vodka. I'm excited to get behind the brand and share High Noon with our fans."

West added, "This media partnership is a natural fit for both brands – We both know REAL. High Noon is clearly differentiated by being the top selling spirits-based Hard Seltzer made with Real Vodka and Real Juice, while Barstool Sports is the leader in genuine engaging content."

High Noon and Barstool Sports began collaborating earlier this year under a traditional media buy that quickly gained momentum and inspired both companies to collaborate in an even bigger, more meaningful way. The two companies are taking the next step in order to leverage both brand's resources and maximize the potential of High Noon.

About High Noon

High Noon crafts Hard Seltzer made with real vodka and real fruit juice. Only 100 calories, with no added sugar and gluten free. Available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple and Watermelon. To learn more, visit highnoonsunsips.com. The High Noon flavors are available both individually, in 4-packs, 8-packs, and 12 packs, priced at $2.50 MSRP for single cans, $9.99 MSRP for 4-packs, $18.99 MSRP for 8-packs and $27.99 MSRP for 12-packs.

About Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is the preeminent next generation sports media brand and platform, reaching a hyper-engaged audience of 66+ million monthly unique users. With a rich 16-year history, Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool Sports at the top of the charts. They create innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay per view, subscription and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Home to the #1 sports podcast, "Pardon My Take," and #1 female podcast, "Call Her Daddy," Barstool Sports continues to be the fastest growing sports publisher and the largest sports podcast publisher.

Media Contact:

Sara Roberts

E. & J. Gallo Winery

332-208-2525

Sara.Roberts@ejgallo.com

