Hennessy Presents Le Grand Voyage: A Voyage of Vision and Imagination

Experience Spotlights Savoir-Faire Behind the World's Most Prestigious Cognac

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, today launches a new consumer experience that brings to life its unique savoir-faire and Cognac-making process – a nod to the thriving category and its unprecedent growth. Making its U.S. debut at Industry City in New York, "Le Grand Voyage" is a journey into the rich and distinct world of Hennessy that uses multi-sensory elements to showcase the nature, people and know-how of a dynasty spanning 250+ years and a process perfected by tradition.

Mastering the myriad of differing tastes and aromas to consistently create the most luxurious Cognacs in the world is not a simple task, it takes generations of expertise and knowledge. Enter Hennessy's Comité de Dégustation (Tasting Committee): a collective brought together to decide the fate and map the life journey of every single eau-de-vie that will eventually be used in creating a Hennessy masterpiece.

"Le Grand Voyage" gives vigor to their mastery by evoking the vital role of nature, science, and human touch at every stage of production: experiential elements will depict unpredictable weather and terrain conditions faced by winemakers through simulated rainfall, double distillation can be discovered in a copper room inspired by the traditional Charentais pot still, infinite rows of French Limousin oak visualize nuances of maturation, and more. Private events in Brooklyn's Sunset Park will transport guests through place and time to demonstrate what it takes to masterfully craft exceptional blends from a synthesis of complex variables.

Part of Hennessy's broader education platform, "Le Grand Voyage" promotes the brand's craft credentials, flavor complexity, and link to American cocktail culture, as the original base spirit used in many classic cocktails like the Sidecar and Sazerac. All activity, including a series of VIP Cognac and Cocktail events, invites guests to experience the unmatched harmony and balance of V.S.O.P Privilège and the multisensory taste odyssey of Hennessy X.O, the original X.O Cognac. Intimate master classes in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles - led by a team of mixologists & brand ambassadors – have supported efforts to encourage Cognac trial and reinforce Hennessy as a preferred brand among spirit connoisseurs.

Hennessy's "Le Grand Voyage" is offering private events to guests from November 8th through November 14th.

