Hennessy Partners with National Brotherhood of Cyclists to Promote Diversity in Sports in the Name of Cyclist Marshall "Major" Taylor

Synchronized Cross-Country Tribute Rides, a $25,000 Scholarship, and Limited-Edition Offerings for Charity Posthumously Honor Cycling Champion's Legacy

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, is pleased to partner with the National Brotherhood of Cyclists (NBC) - a nonprofit organization of cycling clubs founded in Marshall 'Major' Taylor's honor - to organize synchronized tribute rides on December 1, 2018. Commemorating the incredible story and lifetime achievements of the cycling champion, coordinated rides in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York will continue the NBC's mission of promoting diversity in sports.

In April 2018, Hennessy launched the latest chapter of its award-winning "Wild Rabbit" campaign, "Major." The creative brought to life the remarkable, yet widely unknown, story of Marshall "Major" Taylor who was the world's most recognizable athlete at the turn of the century when he became one of the first African-Americans to win a world championship. Throughout his career he dominated the competition both in the U.S. and abroad, continuing to break barriers and inspire others along the way. The perfect embodiment of 'Never stop. Never settle.' – a mentality shared by Hennessy and the NBC – Taylor's impressive story is depicted in a new video series celebrating the spirit of the collaboration.

In addition to competing on the velodrome, equal access to and the pursuance of education was of great importance to Marshall 'Major' Taylor. As such, Hennessy and the NBC will award one deserving person with a $25,000 scholarship to continue their own higher education. Interested applicants may enter to win the MMT Higher Education Scholarship by sharing their "Never stop. Never settle." story at www.theNBC.Bike.

"Many of the barriers Taylor faced at the height of his career are still relevant over 100 years later, including access to education – something of great importance to him personally, given his own journey and influence at the turn of the century," says Bruce Woods, President, National Brotherhood of Cyclists. "We're honored to have the support from a partner like Hennessy as we strive to promote higher-education among future leaders and increase diversity in cycling and other sports."

Hennessy will further commemorate the cycling champion's legacy with limited edition offerings inspired by his story, including a beautifully crafted state-of-the-art bicycle and inspired apparel line. Available in time for the holidays, a portion of proceeds will go back to the National Brotherhood of Cyclists:

Hennessy enlisted Brooklyn-based Affinity Cycles to design a limited-edition offering that puts a modern-day twist on Taylor's original bike from the 1800's. A nod to the era he raced in, like Taylor, the design is both powerful and timeless – a race-ready machine that is the perfect premium grade commuter bike.

Fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss revisits his original motocross and cycling-inspired line to release a capsule collection for Hennessy. The collection highlights similar themes still relevant today, 140 years after Taylor was born, and includes a cycling cap, graphic tee with custom artwork, parachute jogger pants, a track-style sweatshirt and a nylon bomber jacket.

In 2018, the Maison Hennessy celebrates over two and half centuries of an exceptional adventure that has linked two families, the Hennessys and the Fillioux, for seven generations and spanned five continents. It began in the French region of Cognac, the seat from which the Maison has constantly passed down the best the land has to give, from one generation to the next. In particular, such longevity is thanks to those people, past and present, who have ensured Hennessy's success both locally and around the world. Hennessy's success and longevity are also the result of the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: unique savoir-faire, a constant quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts iconic and prestigious Cognacs.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Hennessy Black, V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/ engrave, please visit Hennessy.com.

The National Brotherhood of Cyclists (NBC) was founded in 2008 by a group of African-American grassroots cycling clubs from around the country. The NBC is an association of affiliate cycling clubs, many of which honor Marshall "Major" Taylor, the first African-American world cycling champion in 1899. Membership and access to our online community are supported by these clubs. The NBC's mission is to support cyclist of every ability and to develop and support athletes who will compete in domestic and international cycling competitions to bring about more diversity in the sport of cycling. The NBC is open to anyone regardless of race, color, ethnic origin, religion, sex, national origin, age, or disability.

