Hennessy Launches 'WE ARE' Content Series Inspiring Others to Push the Limits of Potential

Today's Music, Fashion, Art & Tech Visionaries Share Their Personal 'Never stop. Never settle.' Stories in Celebration of Black History Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, celebrates Black History Month with the launch of WE ARE – a powerful four-part content series highlighting the stories behind today's trailblazers, meant to empower the next generation. For more than 250 years, Hennessy has shared the remarkable stories of extraordinary individuals and continues this tradition today with its WE ARE platform.

WE ARE CREATORS – the first video in the series – launched today and features hip hop artist A$AP Ferg; fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss; DJ and son of Jam Master Jay, TJ Mizell; and vintage designer Sami Miro. The five-minute video brings viewers into a candid conversation about the importance of art as a platform of expression, and how each artist uses their medium to push the limits of potential.

"I have always challenged myself to give 100% in everything that I do – to always strive and prosper – to never settle," says artist and hip-hop visionary A$AP Ferg. "I am excited to work alongside Hennessy to inspire a rising generation of talent to do the same."

In addition to the debut WE ARE CREATORS video, Hennessy will release additional content throughout February celebrating other influential voices of today.

WE ARE PROUD: Producer and performer George Twopointoh, education advocate Lincoln Stephens, and founder of TheBlackManCan, Inc. Brandon Frame discuss the importance of family and how they push the limits of their own potential

WE ARE DISRUPTORS: Musician Kenneth Whalum, co-founder of LISNR Rodney Williams, celebrity wardrobe stylist Rachel Johnson and co-founder of Driven Society Travis Weekes discuss how their individual efforts and organizations are aiding in economic equality and education within the African American community

WE ARE AMBITIOUS: The series will culminate later this month during an intimate event in NYC where select participants will come together for a live discussion that puts a spotlight on the importance of ambition in building an enduring legacy

Hennessy has a long history of supporting the African American community in the United States, dating back to the late 1800s. William Jay Schieffelin, the visionary behind stateside marketing for the Cognac brand at the turn of the century, pushed the brand into unchartered territory with a formal partnership with a highly regarded Historically Black College and University. In 1909, Hennessy became the first corporate sponsor of one of the most pivotal civil rights organizations and, years later, became among the first advertisers in two of the world's most prominent African American publications. More recently, in 2012, Hennessy launched its "Wild Rabbit" campaign designed to inspire and celebrate those who "Never stop. Never settle." Over the years, faces of the campaign have included several cultural luminaries such as Nas, and, most recently, world champion cyclist, Marshall "Major" Taylor.

Hennessy invites consumers to toast to their continued "Never stop. Never settle." journeys with the Hennessy V.S Ginger cocktail.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Hennessy V.S



3 ½ oz. ginger ale



Lime wedge



Ginger slices

Method

Pour Hennessy V.S into highball glass, add cubed ice and top with ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wedge and fresh slices of ginger.

ABOUT HENENSSY

In 2019, the Maison Hennessy celebrates over two and half centuries of an exceptional adventure that has linked two families, the Hennessys and the Fillioux, for seven generations and spanned five continents. It began in the French region of Cognac, the seat from which the Maison has constantly passed down the best the land has to give, from one generation to the next. In particular, such longevity is thanks to those people, past and present, who have ensured Hennessy's success both locally and around the world. Hennessy's success and longevity are also the result of the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: unique savoir-faire, a constant quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts iconic and prestigious Cognacs.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Hennessy Black, V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/ engrave, please visit Hennessy.com.

