Hennessy Establishes $3 Million Small Business Recovery Initiative

"Unfinished Business" Provides Immediate Relief and Long-Term Support to Those Hit Hardest by COVID-19

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy today announced Unfinished Business, a new initiative committed to help small businesses power through the immediate financial challenges of COVID-19 and ensure they have the resources needed to get back on their feet. Several communities are bearing a disproportionate share of the health and/or economic consequences of this global crisis and these are the communities this initiative is aimed at supporting. Beginning in June, the platform will donate to support small business entrepreneurs, with a vision to continuously replenish funds so that this first donation is not the last. In addition to capital, the initiative will also provide access to information, educational content and other assets to help safeguard continuity during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

"Hennessy has always valued the spirit of resilience and this is what these small businesses represent. We do not want these pillars of community to succumb to the current global pandemic and are offering our support to help them continue pushing forward," said Laurent Boillot, Chief Executive Officer, Hennessy.

In order to provide immediate relief, Hennessy has enlisted three national organizations already working to support businesses in their respective communities. Unfinished Business will provide funds to One Hundred Black Men, the Asian American Business Development Center, and the Hispanic Federation to ensure support is distributed directly at the community-level among those who need it the most.

"Built for community by community, Unfinished Business is an extension of our legacy supporting multicultural consumers and underscores our 'Never stop. Never settle.' ethos," said Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "We want to do all that we can to help the small businesses survive the current crisis and pledge resources for the long term; as long as they have unfinished business to settle, so do we."

"COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the nation's small business community, and in many cases Unfinished Business will provide much needed support and assistance. The Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men applauds Hennessy for recognizing that small businesses are the soul of America," stated Michael J. Garner, President, Founding Chapter, One Hundred Black Men of New York.

"Small businesses represent the economic hope and promise of Latino neighborhoods. We are proud and grateful to join Hennessy in this groundbreaking effort to bring much-needed financial relief to businesses that are essential to restoring the economic well-being of our community," said Frankie Miranda, President, Hispanic Federation.

There will always be Unfinished Business – long after the quarantine is over, informing Hennessy's commitment to work with partners to sustain the initiative. In times of crisis and beyond, direct support won't just reach small business: it will also strengthen surrounding communities through employment, positive role modeling, and an inflow of economic and cultural vibrancy.

"The Asian American Business Development Center, along with the Hispanic Federation and One Hundred Black Men, is honored to stand in solidarity with Hennessy to support small business," said John Wang, President, AABDC.

As part of Unfinished Business, Hennessy will offset the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry with a pledge of $750,000 to an organization in support of bartenders and hospitality workers.

The Unfinished Business initiative will launch in June; visit https://www.hennessy.com/en-us/unfinished-business for more information.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P Privilège, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2020 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY

ABOUT ONE HUNDRED BLACK MEN

OHBM was founded in 1963 (following an act of injustice against a Black woman) by Hon. Judge Robert Mangum, Hon. David N. Dinkins, Jackie Robinson and other prominent men of the civil rights era. One Hundred Black Men is the premier civic organization for Black Men and has grown to have over 100 chapters throughout the United States and abroad. OHBM supports communities by annually awarding $100,000 in college scholarships; conducting gun buyback programs that have removed 160 guns from our streets; championing the efforts of City and State government leaders to award 30% of contracts to MWBEs throughout New York State, COVID-19 Hunger Relief and other feeding programs; and annually mentoring over 200 students from throughout New York City through their Junior One Hundred Mentoring Program.

ABOUT THE HISPANIC FEDERATION

The mission of the Hispanic Federation is to empower and advance the Hispanic community. Hispanic Federation provides grants and services to a broad network of Latino non-profit agencies serving the most vulnerable members of the Hispanic community and advocates nationally on vital issues of education, health, immigration, civil rights, economic empowerment, civic engagement, and the environment.

For more information, please visit www.HispanicFederation.org

ABOUT THE ASIAN AMERICAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities, and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. AABDC: www.aabdc.com

Outstanding 50 Awards: www.outstanding50award.com

AABR: www.aabusinessroundtable.org

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kate Kenny, BCW Global

(908) 834-5563, Kate.Kenny@bcw-global.com

Jacqueline Long, Hennessy

(917) 596-3871, Jacqueline.Long@moethennessy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hennessy-establishes-3-million-small-business-recovery-initiative-301067256.html

SOURCE Hennessy