Hennessy Celebrates Lunar New Year 2020 With Groundbreaking Collaboration With Internationally Renowned Chinese Artist Zhang Huan

A Monumental Artwork and Special Hennessy Collection by Zhang Huan Honor the Start of a New Cycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, is proud to honor Lunar New Year by unveiling a groundbreaking collaboration with internationally renowned Chinese artist Zhang Huan. 2020 is particularly special as it marks the start of a new cycle with the Year of the Rat. In that spirit, Hennessy for the first time commissioned a monumental work of art, called Eaux-de-vie, from Zhang Huan, in addition to a design for special Lunar New Year editions of the Hennessy collection.

As Hennessy and Zhang Huan became better acquainted, they found in each other a kindred spirit. For both the Cognac house and the artist, modernity lies in honoring one's heritage, while always seeking to explore new frontiers. A sense of adventure has defined Hennessy since its founding, and yet the Cognac producer has also upheld a tradition of transmitting savoir-faire for eight generations – a unique feat in the history of Cognac.

For his part, Zhang Huan came into his own as an emerging artist while living in New York City, in the 1990s. Drawing on his time as a foreigner in the United States, Huan imbues his work with life experience earned through travel.

"Being abroad gave me a deeper understanding of my tradition, perhaps because I had to see myself from far away," said Zhang Huan. "I believe that Chinese and Western cultures are meant to integrate with each other, which is why I sought to incorporate a sense of movement in this work. We never know where life may take us, but I do believe that everything that has gone before leads up to the present moment. That is what I want to celebrate in my creations."

For the Hennessy commission, Zhang Huan sought to create a work of art that would express a sense of joy and celebration, as well as a reflective quality that captures the essential mediations every New Year brings. "Making art is about using an object as a vehicle to express inner thoughts, or a spiritual side," the artist explained. "Eaux-de-vie is intended as a natural, living expression."

A vibrant and resonant dreamscape, Zhang Huan's Eaux-de-vie captures a universal spirit. Measuring over 16 feet long, the original painting was inspired by Hennessy's world-famous library of eaux-de-vie, which the artist recasts as a mystical metaphor with layers of meaning.

Distilled through the artist's signature visual language, Hennessy's precious eaux-de-vie appear like individual cellules that come together in a unique whole. Upon closer viewing, red lanterns, grapes and amber Cognac become apparent within each cellule. The longer the viewer gazes at the work, the more the cellules seem to take on a life of their own, floating freely through space like so many symbols of each individual's place in the universe. A strong color palate underscores the season's joyful mood.

To celebrate the collaboration with Zhang Huan and usher in the Year of the Rat, Hennessy will host a series of Lunar New Year celebrations across the globe, including New York City and Los Angeles.

The special Lunar New Year editions of the Hennessy collection (V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O) by Zhang Huan are available for purchase at fine retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit Hennessy.com/US, YouTube.com/HennessyUS, Facebook.com/Hennessy, or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.

ABOUT ZHANG HUAN

Born in Anyang, Henan, China in 1965, Zhang Huan is one of the most important contemporary artists working today. Since he burst onto the international art scene in the 1990s by staging performance art events in New York City, he has become equally well known for monumental sculptures and paintings, and particularly for his innovative use of mediums, such as incense ashes, in addition to more conventional materials. Blending Western artistic techniques and concepts with traditional Chinese cultural production is central to his artistic process. Zhang Huan is represented by one of the world's most prestigious galleries, the PACE Gallery. He is based in Shanghai.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 130 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its Cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P Privilège, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2020 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY

