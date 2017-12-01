Hennessy Celebrates The Holidays With The X.O Odyssey Experience: A Multisensory Exploration Of X.O's Seven Chapters

New Yorkers are invited to "Engrave, Explore and Gift" with Hennessy X.O for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, is proud to announce the opening of The X.O Odyssey Experience, the brand's first engraving kiosk and multisensory brand experience dedicated to the original X.O Cognac. Just in time for the holidays, consumers can visit The X.O Odyssey Experience at The Shops at Columbus Circle in New York City to learn more about the iconic brand and receive complimentary engraving on the Hennessy X.O decanter, making it the perfect holiday gift.

The X.O Odyssey Experience, open daily through December 12th, features an immersive, gallery-inspired journey of the senses that bring to life the seven sensory chapters of Hennessy X.O, an exceptionally aged Cognac blended to be both smooth and bold.

Originally created in 1870 for the personal enjoyment of fourth-generation family member Maurice Hennessy's family and friends, Hennessy X.O is the world's first X.O Cognac – a true original. X.O captures a smooth and full sensation of power with a hint of cocoa and a warm fruity finish expressing the complexity of the Cognac's blending and long aging process.

Shoppers are invited to purchase a bottle of Hennessy X.O at one of several nearby retailers before bringing it to the X.O Odyssey Experience for custom engraving and gift wrapping.

The Hennessy X.O Odyssey Experience is located at The Shops at Columbus Circle on the 1st floor of the Time Warner Center and is open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm through Tuesday, December 12th. Hennessy X.O retails for approximately $200 and can be purchased nearby at Oak & Steel, 58 Wine & Liquor and Columbus Circle Wines & Spirits locations in New York.

Hennessy invites consumers not in New York to visit hennessy.com to engrave and ship their own X.O bottle for personal enjoyment, or to gift family and friends this holiday season.

ABOUT HENNESSY:

In 2017, the Maison Hennessy celebrates over two and half centuries of an exceptional adventure that has linked two families, the Hennessys and the Fillioux, for seven generations and spanned five continents. It began in the French region of Cognac, the seat from which the Maison has constantly passed down the best the land has to give, from one generation to the next. In particular, such longevity is thanks to those people, past and present, who have ensured Hennessy's success both locally and around the world. Hennessy's success and longevity are also the result of the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: unique savoir-faire, a constant quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts iconic and prestigious Cognacs.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Hennessy Black, V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/ engrave, please visit Hennessy.com.

