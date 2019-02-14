Hennessy Blends Eastern & Western Cultures To Usher In Year Of The Boar

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Attend Hennessy's "East Meets West" Lunar New Year Soiree



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, ushered in the Year of the Boar in New York City with a celebration that paid tribute to the Cognac producer's rich history and connection with Asian and Asian-American communities.

In 1872, China was among the first global markets to receive Hennessy X.O, when the refined amber-hued spirit was dubbed the "Golden Elixir." Today, Asia continues to be one of the largest and most important markets for Hennessy's Prestige portfolio – X.O and Paradis Impérial. An encounter of two cultures, two traditions and savoir-faire, Hennessy celebrated the journey of this storied relationship through music, entertainment, cuisine and finely crafted Hennessy cocktails, bringing to life the brand's heritage, and its storied connection with Asia.

Hosted high atop Manhattan with 360-degree views, the glittering lights of New York City provided an enchanting backdrop to an evening that blended centuries-old traditions with contemporary elements. The festivities commenced with an intimate dinner attended by actors Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. During the dinner, guests were treated to a special presentation of Hennessy Paradis Impérial, a precisely crafted Cognac of which on average only 10 of 10,000 eaux-de-vie of any given vintage are deemed eligible to become a part of this rare spirit. The dinner concluded with the unveil of artist Guang-Yu Zhang's Hennessy-inspired custom Lunar New Year artwork that beautifully fuses Eastern and Western symbolism. The custom artwork, along with a bespoke Paradis Impérial experience, was auctioned off onsite with proceeds benefitting the Asian-American Business Development Center, whose focus is to promote greater recognition of Asian American business contributions.

A high energy celebration followed dinner, seamlessly blending modern and traditional elements including calligraphers and a classic dragon dance, modernized with an LED light show, all set to a soundtrack by musician Alice Longyu Gao. And in the X.O Lounge, guests learned more about the tradition and history of Hennessy X.O, the world's first "Extra Old" Cognac that established the category in 1870, with specialty tastings and X.O served over ice.

Marking the biggest familial gathering in Asian culture, Lunar New Year, Hennessy's "East Meets West" event was held on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at The Bay Room & Manhatta in New York City.

Please visit Hennessy.com/US for more information. https://www.hennessy.com/us/life/

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 130 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Privilège V.S.O.P, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2019 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY

SOURCE Hennessy