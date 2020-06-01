Hemp Hydrate expands retail distribution and direct-to-consumer platform

ACCELERATE360, LLC WILL OPERATE AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF HEMP HYDRATE PRODUCTS; HEMP HYDRATE RELAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND ECOMMERCE PLATFORM

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hemp Hydrate, a leading health and wellness company with hemp infused products, announced today an exclusive distribution deal with Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate) to handle distribution of Hemp Hydrate's products into thousands of retail outlets across the United States.

"Our goal with Hemp Hydrate has always been to provide high quality and affordable hemp infused products that are available to customers in the biggest retail store chains across the U.S.", said Dean Guise, Founder/CEO of Hemp Hydrate. "Accelerate is the ideal partner for us. They share our passion and vision in delivering consumers more all-natural alternatives with health and wellness products. Accelerate is an industry leader in retail distribution that will expand Hemp Hydrate's reach in stores across America."

Accelerate provides a turnkey solution for brands like Hemp Hydrate with Direct Store Delivery and Direct to Consumer fulfillment. Accelerate has seen consumer interest skyrocket in the CBD and Hemp marketplace leading to rapid growth for an array of CBD products. With driven and efficient retail experts managing sourcing, distribution, category management, merchandising and marketing, Accelerate provides the infrastructure needed for an emerging brand like Hemp Hydrate.

"Today, more than ever before, U.S. consumers are looking to explore the potential benefits of hemp-based products," said Accelerate CEO David Parry. "We are excited to leverage Accelerate's unique ability to react quickly to market trends, and meet the demand of our retail partners, to introduce new and innovative brands like Hemp Hydrate to consumers shelves across the country."

The launch of this new distribution partnership has seen immediate success. In February, Hemp Hydrate's Relief Topical launched in a hundred Albertsons stores with nationwide distribution planned this summer. Most recently, Food Lion began selling the Hemp Hydrate Relief Topical in over 1,000 stores. By the end of 2020, Accelerate anticipates distribution of this topical product and other Hemp Hydrate health and beauty products to expand to 10,000 retail outlets in the U.S.

Success online with direct-to-consumer sales is something Hemp Hydrate also plans to capitalize on relaunching their website hemphydrate.com this week. Consumers will be able to purchase the Hemp Hydrate Relief Topical as well as their Premium Purified Water online. Hemp Hydrate's water has been widely praised by athletes, trainers and the fitness community for its great taste and ability to maximize hydration and recovery.

Hemp Hydrate products are 100% plant-based, ready to use, all natural, and vegan. Hemp Hydrate's "trust in plants" is ideal for the health-conscious consumer with an active lifestyle. Using only premium hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards, Hemp Hydrate produces the highest quality, THC free products at an affordable price. Currently, Hemp Hydrate has multiple partnerships and celebrity talent ambassadors including Dr. Patrick Khaziran's Sports Rehab LA, Filmmaker Peter Berg's Churchill Boxing Club, Actor Sylvester Stallone, Professional Golfer Kevin Chappell, Entrepreneur Brian Mazza and Celebrity Fitness Trainer Alex Fine. With expansion into thousands of retail locations in the U.S.A. in 2020, Hemp Hydrate plans to launch a slate of new topical and health products positioning the company to become the leading Hemp and CBD lifestyle brand.

About Hemp Hydrate Holdings, LTD

Hemp Hydrate was founded by Dean Guise with the mission to provide people with natural ways to feel better and grow stronger—not just their bodies, but their minds. He's been joined along the way by an amazing team, and it's their stories and relationships that are the foundation for Hemp Hydrate quickly becoming a trusted brand among elite athletes and fitness experts. Natural, vegan, and gluten-free, Hemp Hydrate products are scientifically formulated for daily support of an active lifestyle. Our premium purified water is infused with hemp extract using nanotechnology that ensures a crisp, clear taste, while our roll-on combines hemp extract with aloe, lavender, and other natural herbs to offer a paraben- and gluten-free salve for easy application. We're proud to offer products that are 100% THC-free, infused with hemp extract produced using premium industrial hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards. For more information about Hemp Hydrate, visit www.hemphydrate.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemp-hydrate-expands-retail-distribution-and-direct-to-consumer-platform-301067421.html

SOURCE Hemp Hydrate International Holdings Ltd.