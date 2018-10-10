Hemp Derived CBD-based Products One of the Hottest Commodities in Consumer Markets Today

PALM BEACH, Florida, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The CBD market made headlines recently when food and beverage industry giants announced they were either exploring the idea of releasing CBD-infused products, or actually intending to release CBD-infused beverages in the near future. It's no secret that CBD is one of the hotter sectors of the overall cannabis industry given the DEA's recent decision to remove CBD as a Schedule 1 Drug. Additionally much of the growing interest is due to the fact that CBD is legal in more states than cannabis as a whole, as well as the fact that it has no psychoactive side effects. Additionally, a more health-conscious public is becoming aware of issues like inflammation and are seeking methods to treat conditions such as this, with CBD being a popular option. As a matter of fact, it can be argued that CBD has helped to change the general consensus regarding marijuana. The market has been generating strong revenues for the past couple of years now and is expected to grow to $22 billion within the next four years, according to the Brightfield Group. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB:WTER) (TSX-V:WTER.V), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), India Global Capitalization Inc. (NYSE:IGC), HEXO Corp. (OTC:HYYDF) (TSX:HEXO.TO), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV: WTER.V) (OTCQB: WTER) BREAKING NEWS: Alkaline Water Company, with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, is pleased to announce that it has launched its 2018 drugstore sales strategy with the product placement of its flagship product, Alkaline88®, in over 7,500 locations of one of the largest drugstore/pharmaceutical chains in the U.S.

"We are pleased to announce that we have made our first major foray into the drugstore class of trade. Beginning later this month, Alkaline88® will be available for purchase in over 7,500 locations of one of the largest and most respected drugstore/pharmaceutical chains in the country. This announcement comes on the heels of gaining product placement of Alkaline88® in over 6,500 Walmart, Kroger, and Shopko locations. With the addition of this national drugstore account, Alkaline88® will be available in more than 47,500 stores nationwide, allowing consumers to purchase our products in virtually every town across the U.S.," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

"Our entrance into the drugstore class of trade will also open up a tremendous opportunity for the Company's new line of infused beverage products being brought to market by its wholly owned subsidiary, A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc. We believe that the health-conscious drugstore consumer would be attracted to many of these new products, which will include: (a) hemp-derived CBD infused alkaline water; (b) vitamin infused alkaline water; (c) flavored alkaline water; and (d) sparking alkaline water. We are very excited to continue to develop this new line of products; specifically, our new hemp-derived CBD infused alkaline water. Given the DEA's recent decision to remove CBD as a Schedule 1 Drug, our planned hemp-derived CBD infused alkaline water has become an even more appealing business prospect. We fully support the DEA's recent decision and expect similar developments will allow us to bring our hemp-derived CBD infused alkaline water to market once all approvals have been obtained," commented Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

"This is a significant achievement for the Company and firmly secures Alkaline88®'s place as a true national brand. We believe that our other sales efforts towards the remaining classes of trade, including big box retailers, club stores, convenience stores, and e-commerce, will be met with similar success. I would like to thank the hardworking Alkaline88® team and our nationwide broker network that made this possible," concluded Mr. Wright. Read this and more news for Alkaline Water at :http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-wter/

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) - Given the growing awareness of the potential health benefits of CBD, the New Age Health Sciences Division evaluated the data and science supporting the emerging segment. As a result of that assessment, New Age began testing a CBD-infused beverage earlier this year in its home market in Colorado. Based on the learnings gained in the test market and the increased consumer acceptance of the segment, New Age has decided to expand its presence in the category. The Company has taken the learnings it gained in product formulation and taste, efficacy and dosage, and consumer communication and has developed a portfolio of CBD-infused beverages. Now, coupled with the increased interest from major retailers in North America, New Age intends to unveil its portfolio and category insights with select retail partners at the NACS show on October 8th.

India Global Capitalization Inc. (NYSE: IGC) recently announced it has executed a distribution and partnership agreement for several products including a sugar free, energy drink called 'Nitro G'. IGC will pay 797,000 shares of restricted, unregistered, common stock, for a 10-year agreement, with an option for multiple 5-year extensions, for the rights to market the products in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and South America and exclusive global rights to all developed CBD-infused products. IGC plans to create a branded, hemp/CBD-infused version of the formulation that addresses market demand for energy drinks with the inclusion of healthy properties derived from hemp including CBD.

HEXO Corp. (OTCPK: HYYDF) (TSX: HEXO.TO) Recent News - Molson Coors Canada (MCC), the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), and HEXO recently announced that they have closed the transaction announced on August 1, 2018 , to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization. The joint venture, Truss, will be led by former Molson Coors executive, Brett Vye , in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Vye will report to the Truss board of directors consisting of three members appointed by MCC and two members appointed by HEXO. "With the backing of two partners with deep Canadian roots, proven success, and market-leading experience in the respective beverage and cannabis industries in Canada , Truss will hit the ground running," said Brett Vye , Chief Executive Officer at Truss. "When consumable cannabis is legalized in Canada , Truss will be ready to make its mark as a responsible leader in providing high-quality beverages for the Canadian consumer. Why "Truss"? We are joining together the extensive experience and excellent practices of each partner to build a powerful foundation for the future."

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) earlier this week announced it has completed an acquisition of its existing import and distribution partner Alef Biotechnology SpA ("Alef"). The acquisition will allow Tilray to import, produce and distribute Tilray branded medical cannabis products in Chile and to create a hub to distribute Tilray products throughout Latin America. Tilray purchased all the outstanding equity of Alef for approximately C$5,000,000 (Canadian dollars). The purchase was comprised of approximately C$250,000 in cash paid at closing, and C$4,750,000 in Tilray Class 2 common stock, subject to a standard working capital adjustment and Alef achieving certain business milestones within a twelve-month period after closing. "Today's announcement marks another milestone for Tilray as we expand our global footprint and solidify our presence in Latin America by officially welcoming Alef to the Tilray team," said Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tilray. "The Chilean government has been a pioneer legitimizing and regulating medical cannabis in Latin America, and we are thrilled to be investing in one of the region's most exciting markets for biopharmaceutical development."

