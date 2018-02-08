HEINEKEN USA Names Jonnie Cahill New Chief Marketing Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HEINEKEN USA, today announced the appointment of Jonnie Cahill as the company's new chief marketing officer. In April, Cahill will join the HEINEKEN USA management team and will report to chief executive officer, Ronald den Elzen.

Cahill is joining HEINEKEN USA from HEINEKEN's global commerce leadership team in Amsterdam, where he currently serves as the global commerce senior director, low and no alcohol. HEINEKEN's low and no alcohol portfolio now represents over 5% of our total global volume. In this role, Cahill built the business unit, set a clear strategic direction for the low and no alcohol business, and ignited its innovation agenda.

Prior to this role, he was the CMO of HEINEKEN Russia, where he built a strong, sustainable brand portfolio, creating the key conditions for a more premium and profitable business for the operating company. He also secured Heineken®'s position as the most admired beer brand in the market and drove a successful innovation agenda which delivered significant incremental revenue with the launches of Krusovice, Affligem, Tiger and Gosser beer. Cahill first joined HEINEKEN in 2008 as CMO of HEINEKEN Ireland. Prior to joining HEINEKEN, Jonnie was marketing vice president at one of Irelands largest mobile networks, Telefonica O2.

"Jonnie is an inspirational leader who brings strong strategic vision, a true passion for our business and a proven track record of delivering results," said Ronald den Elzen, chief executive officer, HEINEKEN USA. "He also has an eye for transformative innovation, which is exactly what the beer industry in the U.S. needs right now."

Cahill has more than 20 years of marketing experience, much of it in the beer category, having previously worked as global marketing manager of Guinness at Diageo PLC and marketing manager of Budweiser at Diageo Ireland. He is also a Lifetime Fellow of the Marketing Institute of Ireland (FMII), the institute's highest award level granted to those deemed to have made an exceptional contribution to the marketing discipline.

Cahill holds a bachelor of science degree in management from Trinity College in Dublin and an advanced degree in marketing techniques from Dublin Institute of Technology. He will be relocating to the U.S. with his family in the coming weeks and will be based at our U.S. headquarters in White Plains, New York.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., one of the nation's leading high-end beer importers, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international beer brand, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Amstel Xlight, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

Media Contacts

Tara Rush, HEINEKEN USA

trush@heinekenusa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heineken-usa-names-jonnie-cahill-new-chief-marketing-officer-300596085.html

SOURCE HEINEKEN USA