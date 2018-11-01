Heineken® Teams Up with The 24K Magic World Tour to Support Hawaii Hurricane Relief Efforts

In Addition to Relief Donation, Select First Responders Will Receive Tickets to Honolulu Concert

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heineken® announced that it has teamed up with Bruno Mars's 24K Magic World Tour to give back to a community in need as hurricane relief efforts continue in Hawaii. The beer brand first partnered with the US leg of the 24K Magic World Tour last year, as part of The Cities Project by Heineken.

As a token of appreciation and gratitude to first responders on the island, Heineken and The 24K Magic World Tour have provided complimentary tickets to the final show of the world tour, which is at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on November 10-11, 2018. The first responders who were selected have received two free tickets to enjoy a special night out with a friend or a loved one.

"In providing this donation, we want to thank the brave first responders who step up to serve their community each and every day, especially throughout Hawaii's recent natural disasters," said Katharine Preville, Brand Manager at HEINEKEN USA. "This sentiment is shared by all at Heineken and the 24K Magic Tour, and we hope to make a positive impact by giving back to a place that so many call home."

In May 2017, The Cities Project by Heineken announced their partnership with the 24K Magic World Tour, offering fans a chance to earn concert tickets by supporting projects on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform that had been identified by Heineken with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

