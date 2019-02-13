Heineken® Takes Top Spot as The Official Brew of Miami's III Points Music Festival

Heineken® Debuts Unique Heineken Art Haus with Immersive Audiovisual Installation and First-Ever Festival Sampling of the Latest Alcohol-Free Brew -- Heineken® 0.0

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HEINEKEN USA announced its inaugural sponsorship as the official brew of III Points Music Festival taking place in Miami from February 15-17 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. Back for its sixth year, III Points Music Festival, which is known for converging music, culture and technology, will now serve Heineken® 0.0 – the perfect brew for festival goers who want to enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Heineken without the alcohol.

In addition to enjoying the zero-alcohol brew with zero tradeoffs, attendees will also be able to experience the first-ever Heineken Art Haus, an immersive, stimulating, one-of-a-kind experiential activation. Heineken Art Haus features numerous artistic expressions including life-sized print graphics, murals and a live audiovisual installation titled, "Aether by Max Cooper & Architecture Social Club, presented by Heineken." Aether is a spacial light field installation that plays on the beauty of fundamental natural forms as the building blocks and underlying structure of the world around us.

"Heineken is about bringing friends together for fun, unexpected and high-energy occasions and has been doing this at music festivals for decades, now with III Points," said Christine Karimi, Manager of Partnerships and Consumer Experience. "This couldn't be a better place to serve Heineken 0.0, which has fewer calories than traditional beer and zero-alcohol, a perfect beverage for the Miami festival scene, which is all about being active, outdoors and experiencing the culture of hundreds of artists at the top of their game."

Fresh on store shelves across the country as of January 2019, Heineken 0.0, the newest alcohol-free innovation for beer lovers, by beer lovers, will be sampled throughout the festival grounds. III Points bars will be stocked with a variety of Heineken products for attendees ages 21 and over.

III Points

Curated with care, III Points continues its tradition of showcasing artists from across genres and the underground for a distinct festival experience. The 2019 edition kicks off on Friday with headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator and Beach House. The weekend continues with headlining performances from SZA, James Blake, Herbie Hancock, A$AP Rocky and Erykah Badu, plus additional performances from The Internet, Peggy Gou, Pussy Riot, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Yaeji, SOB x RBE, Kelsey Lu and more. Full daily lineups and tickets are available now via iiipoints.com. With over 100 musical performers and sets running until 5:00 a.m. each night, III Points blends visual art, film, food and style in Miami's vibrant Wynwood Arts District. In addition to an international and wildly acclaimed lineup, respected curators will present stages of local, rising and experimental music. The festival's visual arts lineup—taking over the 100,000 square foot Mana Wynwood—is stacked with AETHER by Max Cooper & Architecture Social Club- presented by Heineken, Judy Chicago's visionary "Atmospheres" presented by ICA, plus work from Motorefisico, Nonotak, Hybycozo, Brian Butler, Haiiileen, Mokibaby & more.

