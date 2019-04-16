Heineken® Brings Soccer Legend, Andrea Pirlo And The UEFA Champions League Trophy To New York City

Heineken® & the Italian soccer icon link up to offer New York fans "Unmissable" moments during the tour, including a match viewing party and rare trophy engagements



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® is bringing Champions League icon and legend of the game, former A.C. Milan, Juventus and New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo, back to New York.

The tour provides soccer fans around the world with a chance to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and to heroes of the game. In its twelve-year history, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken has reached 31 countries across Africa, Asia, North and South America. This year's tour will visit New York City by way of Yankee Stadium on April 27 at a New York City FC match and the Seaport District on April 30, with additional surprise consumer touchpoints throughout.

Heineken's 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, 'Unmissable' is based on the belief that every UEFA Champions League match has unmissable moments of action for everyone to enjoy. Heineken is bringing these moments to life for soccer fans across the globe by providing them with unforgettable event experiences, enabling them to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and legends of the game.

As part of its global campaign, the 2019 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® will stop in New York from April 27 to April 30. For four days, fans will have a rare opportunity to take photos with the UEFA Champions League Trophy, meet Andrea Pirlo and experience the thrill of the tour throughout New York City.

Andrea Pirlo is considered one of the best players of his generation, having won the 2006 World Cup for Italy, two Champions League trophies with AC Milan, and six Serie A titles in his time between Milan and Juventus, while also collecting three Serie A Footballer of the Year awards with the latter. Pirlo has a historic link to the UEFA Champions League and plays a significant role in demonstrating the intense passion for the tournament.

"Love for the beautiful game across the U.S. continues to skyrocket and we're excited to give fans access to an unmissable experience with the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken®," said Bjorn Trowery, Director of External Communications at Heineken USA. "New York City is the crossroads of the world, and we can't wait to offer supporters a chance to get close to one of the world's most celebrated trophies, while offering up some incredible moments alongside Heineken."

To kick off Heineken's 'Unmissable' campaign in New York City, the UEFA Champions League Trophy will be unveiled at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on April 27, giving consumers the official first look ahead of the NYCFC vs. Orlando City soccer match.

Following on April 30, UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® will host a one-of-a-kind outdoor viewing event for consumers to catch the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals match and enjoy Heineken 0.0 down in the Seaport District. The viewing party will be open to the public, and consumers will have the chance to meet legend Andrea Pirlo and take photos with the UEFA Champions League Trophy.

This year, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® will visit in South Africa, Namibia, Indonesia, Mozambique, Indonesia, China, Nigeria and USA

To follow the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® on social, visit @Heineken and use #Unmissable and #UCLTrophyTour.

