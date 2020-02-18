Heavens' Door Spirits(TM), Bob Dylan's Celebrated Whiskey Collection, Announces Expansion into Alabama

Super-premium whiskey brand to be sold at various liquor retailers, bars and restaurants across the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heaven's Door™ Spirits , an ever-evolving collection of highly awarded American whiskeys co-created by Bob Dylan, announces their expansion into the Alabama market, further growing their retail footprint across the US.

"We are excited to launch in Alabama, 40 years after Bob Dylan recorded one of his most well-known albums, Slow Train Coming in Muscle Shoals. We are proud to share our unique portfolio of spirits with even more whiskey and Bob Dylan enthusiasts alike." said Ryan Perry, Master Blender for Heaven's Door Spirits."

First introduced in 2018 to wide acclaim, Heaven's Door is a line of handcrafted whiskeys which are the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures. Visit heavensdoor.com/locate to find stores, restaurants and bars carrying Heaven's Door Whiskey.

The Heaven's Door portfolio of craft whiskeys includes Tennessee Straight Bourbon (90 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (92 proof, $79.99 SRP). The brand will open their Heaven's Door Distillery and Center for the Arts in downtown Nashville , slated for 2021.

Heaven's Door's portfolio of whiskeys is also available online via Reservebar.com/collections/heavens-door . For more information about the brand visit heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits is a collaboration between legendary artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door Spirits is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50 years as a worldwide cultural icon, which makes this collaboration unique and important – a true interplay of art, craft and commerce.

About Bob Dylan:

Bob Dylan is generally regarded as one of the world's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He continues to traverse the globe each year, performing more than 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new material with the same passion as his classic output. In recent years, his work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim; a worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004, and several major exhibitions of his paintings and iron gates have been shown in recent years at some of the world's most prestigious museums and galleries.

Bob Dylan's contributions to our culture have been recognized with numerous honors and accolades. In December 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature by the Swedish Academy "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." In 2012, he was awarded America's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama. In addition to winning 11 Grammy Awards, Dylan has achieved six entries in the Grammy Hall of Fame, which honors recordings of "qualitative or historical significance" at least 25 years old. Bob Dylan recently released his 38th studio album, a triple-album set aptly titled, Triplicate.

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique spirits innovation company comprised of a team of highly seasoned spirits professionals with expertise in distilling, blending, brand marketing and finance.

