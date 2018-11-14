Heaven's Door Spirits Debuts First Limited-Release 10 Year-Old Tennessee Straight Bourbon

Bob Dylan's Award-Winning Collection of American Whiskeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven's Door Spirits, created in partnership with Nobel Laureate and cultural icon Bob Dylan, launches its 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon. This Limited-Release is a sumptuous whiskey from beginning to end. With exceptional depth and complexity wrought from a decade spent in toasted American oak barrels, this Limited-Release Bourbon has already received wide acclaim from the whiskey community, including an extraordinary Five Star rating from leading authority F. Paul Pacult.

The Heaven's Door Limited-Release Bourbon is a testament to the company's mission of creating an ever-evolving catalog of small batch whiskeys featuring uncommon blends, special barrel finishes and rare stocks. To compliment the craftsmanship that went into the making of this bourbon, the bottle itself is a work of art. Beautifully decorated with Bob Dylan's original roots-inspired Americana artwork, it presents a striking blend of art and craft.

Heaven's Door 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon is mellowed using charcoal columns made from Tennessee sugar maple trees, a method traditionally known as the "Lincoln County Process." The low rye content and a decade of barrel-aging renders a rich and full-bodied whiskey. On the nose, there is an aroma of fresh baked bread and nougat. The mid-palate mouthfeel is rounded out with semi-sweet flavors of grilled pineapple and candied walnuts. The finish delivers a perfect balance of sweet and savory with notes of cooked peaches and steeped tobacco.

"We are passionate about challenging whiskey convention through unique barrel finishing, wood experimentation, and blending," says Ryan Perry, Head of Whiskey Development at Heaven's Door. "At 100 proof and with a low rye mash bill, this whiskey is perfectly balanced and rich in character. After spending ten long, hot summers in a Tennessee rick house, this bourbon was so perfect that we felt any tinkering would have been a disservice."

Just like the trilogy of Heaven's Door's inaugural expressions, the Limited-Release bottle features one of Bob Dylan's distinctive iron gate sculptures, crafted in his Black Buffalo Ironworks studio. Bob Dylan's gates are created from objects found on farms and scrapyards across the country, an homage to his childhood in an iron ore town. The 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon comes in a beautifully composed case, with the delightful surprise of a reprinted lyric sheet featuring the hand-typed words to Dylan's beloved songs "Maggie's Farm" and "Subterranean Homesick Blues."

The 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon joins the multiple award-winning trilogy of Heaven's Door expressions debuted this past April: the Double Barrel Whiskey, the Tennessee Straight Bourbon, and the Straight Rye Whiskey finished in French Oak "Cigar" Barrels from the Vosges forest region of France.

Creative collaboration is a foundational principle of Heaven's Door Spirits. Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership have brought together some of the top talent in craft spirits to create distinctive and uncompromising whiskeys. The Limited-Release 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon, like each of the Heaven's Door expressions, captures the restless spirit of the true artisan.

The Heaven's Door Limited-Release 10 Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon is available at select retailers in California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina and Washington, please check with your local retailer for availability. It is also available online at www.HeavensDoor.com (except for Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Utah). The suggested retail price is $129.99.

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits is a partnership between legendary artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). The group brings together a leading roster of beverage, music and distiller professionals who are passionate to find new whiskey expressions and innovations to encapsulate the art of an irrepressible American artist. Heaven's Door Spirits is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50 years as a worldwide cultural icon, which makes this collaboration unique and important – a true interplay of art, craft and commerce. Website: www.heavensdoor.com.

About Bob Dylan:

Bob Dylan is generally regarded as one of the world's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He continues to traverse the globe each year, performing more than 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new material with the same passion as his classic output. In recent years, his work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim; a worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004, and several major exhibitions of his paintings and iron gates have been shown in recent years at some of the world's most prestigious museums and galleries.

Bob Dylan's contributions to our culture have been recognized with numerous honors and accolades. In December 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature by the Swedish Academy "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." In 2012, he was awarded America's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barak Obama. In addition to winning 11 Grammy Awards, Dylan has achieved six entries in the Grammy Hall of Fame, which honors recordings of "qualitative or historical significance" at least 25 years old. Bob Dylan recently released his 38th studio album, a triple-album set aptly titled, Triplicate.

