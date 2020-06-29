Health-Ade Takes On Soda And Introduces "Health-Ade Booch Pop" Line Just In Time For Summer

TORRANCE, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade Kombucha co-founders Daina Trout, Justin Trout and Vanessa Dew launch a new beverage line under the Health-Ade brand name.

Introducing "Health-Ade Booch Pop"

The notion of what a soda is -- is changing for the better. The three beverage entrepreneurs behind Health-Ade know this and have created what could be the nation's buzziest beverage this summer – Health-Ade Booch Pop. It's what CEO Daina Trout is calling "a needed, celebratory addition to the beverage aisle. You'll drink it because you WANT to, not because you feel you have to. It's delicious and makes you feel good too."

If Daina Trout's name isn't immediately familiar, the brand she co-founded, Health-Ade, is. For a generation of men and women who love the fermented, sparkling beverage known as kombucha, Health-Ade is the brand of choice. Its popularity and success led to the creation of Health-Ade Booch Pop, a totally new kind of soda: lightly carbonated, with prebiotics, minerals, and healthy acids from fermentation. These unexpected and good-for-your-gut ingredients -- with the full-flavored satisfaction that's often missing from better-for-you options -- are the foundation of a drink you'll describe as "soda, redefined."

"Health-Ade Booch Pop is the evolution of soda. When we first launched this company, our dream was to make our original kombucha drinks and healthier, bubbly beverages a staple in every home in America. Health-Ade Booch Pop is another step forward to achieving that goal," says Daina Trout. "I want people to discover that kombucha is versatile as a beverage ingredient and that soda doesn't have to be made with the same stuff every time."

The Health-Ade Booch Pop "soda, redefined" check list:

Each variety is deliciously full-flavored and of course, refreshing, thanks to the base ingredient of kombucha

Organic, 100% natural ingredients such as cold-pressed juice distinguish Health-Ade Booch Pop from the rest of the pack

70-80% less sugar than regular soda

No artificial sweeteners or stevia

Functional, belly-centric benefits, because a lot of what keeps you feeling good, starts in the gut

No sodium

Health-Ade Booch Pop is available in three flavors: Lemon+Lime, Ginger Fizz, and Pom-Berry. These flavors are now sold on Amazon and will be available in Los Angeles locations such as Gelson's Markets and other retailers starting this summer. Health-Ade Booch Pop plans to introduce additional flavors in the future. The drinks are sold in 12 fl. oz. recyclable aluminum cans with a suggested retail price of $2.49 for a single unit, $20.00 for an 8-pack or $30.00 for a 12-pack.

"Health-Ade Booch Pop has the potential to open up an entirely new category of soda, because after months of staying at home, we're revisiting everything we eat and drink, and looking for little moments of joy and celebration. Drinking Health-Ade Booch Pop is one of those moments," says Daina Trout.

More about Health-Ade Kombucha and Health-Ade Booch Pop

Health-Ade is the fastest growing kombucha brand in the US and a proud manufacturer of beverages with belly benefits. The company's new Health-Ade Booch Pop beverage line is made starting with kombucha used for its original kombucha line, and then blended with organic, gut-friendly ingredients such as prebiotics from cranberry husks and seaweed-derived minerals, creating a delicious soda drinking experience that will leave you feeling as good as the drinks taste.

This year, the Health-Ade brand celebrated its eighth year in business. Under Daina Trout's leadership, the brand is consistently among the top selling kombucha brands nationwide and is sold in over 30,000 stores. The brand's retail partners include Target, Whole Foods Market, Publix, and Trader Joe's. In 2019, the brand contributed 80% of the total growth in the US kombucha beverage category, which reached $1 billion in sales. Health-Ade operates its own 50,000-square-foot brewery in Torrance, California and with the introduction of Health-Ade Booch Pop, the company is now extending its presence into the ambient soda aisle.

Entering the $35.4 billion-dollar soda market (per Mintel) allows Health-Ade to bring its drinks mainstream and offer consumers healthier options that will evolve into pantry staples. Per Food Dive, 62% of consumers are seeking natural beverage options, and Health-Ade aims to deliver.

Vanessa Dew, the company's Chief Sales Officer, expects to sell one million units of Health-Ade Booch Pop in the second half of 2020 alone.

