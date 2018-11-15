He Is Pere Ventura and His Wines Are Fantastic: Chic Cava from Catalunya

Marta Sanvicente (chief winemaker, Pere Ventura Cava) and Pere Ventura (president and owner of Pere Ventura Family Wine Estates)

Wine is very humbling -- there's always something new to learn. On a brisk fall night in downtown Manhattan, I learned that Pere Ventura is not just the brand name on a wonderful bottle of sparkling wine but also the name of a charming & creative Catalan gentleman. Mr. Ventura's business card boldly states "Yo Soy Pere Ventura" (I am Pere Ventura) to make it crystal clear that Pere Ventura the wine would not exist without Pere Ventura the man. His hand print on each bottle is a bold statement of Mr. Ventura's personal dedication to quality.

Pere Ventura Cava is located in northeast Spain, near Barcelona, in Sant Sadurni d’Anoia, in the Penèdes region - the heart of Catalunya's Cava production zone.

As a young man, Pere Ventura dreamed of dedicating his life to the priesthood but wine has provided him with a different type of ministry. Traveling the world to share his acclaimed sparkling wines, Pere Ventura spreads the gospel of a life enhanced by wine. When he founded his namesake winery in 1992, Mr. Ventura wasn't just determined to make Cava of exceptional quality, he was honoring his family's winemaking legacy that can be traced back to the 19th century. Cava is in Mr. Ventura's DNA -- his great grandfather, Manuel Montserrat Font, helped produced the first bottles of Cava at Codorniu.



Cava has grown in popularity but the wines of Pere Ventura prove that it is more than Spain's fun and inexpensive sparkling wine. In the right hands, Cava can achieve impressive elegance and depth. With Marta Sanvicente at the helm as chief winemaker, Pere Ventura Cava continues to reach new heights. There are no short-cuts when it comes to making Cava at this level and Pere Ventura produces all of their Cava in the traditional method of sparkling wine production, the same labor-intensive method used for Champagne. Sustainability is also a priority at Pere Ventura and the grapes are farmed organically.

Pere Ventura Tresor Brut Reserva ($16.99) is a great introduction to the Pere Ventura style. A classic blend of Xarel-lo (40%), Macabeo (40%), and Parellada (20%), it is crisp and clean with lively flavors of ripe apples, grapefruit, lemon, and brioche. Aged 24-30 months on those lovely yeasty lees, this wine truly over-delivers at such an affordable price.

Pere Ventura Tresor Brut Rosé ($16.99) is made from 100% Trepat and has been aged about 15 months on the lees. Fine bubbles dance across the palate with fresh flavors of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry.

Pere Ventura Vintage Brut Gran Reserva 2012 ($44.99) is a next-level Cava that beautifully convey's the wine's capacity for complexity and sophistication. A blend of Xarel-lo (60%) and Chardonnay (40%) grapes sourced from old vines with an average age of 25 years, this stunner spends a minimum of 45 months luxuriating on the lees. Creamy and velvety with hints of butterscotch and a tinge of bitter almond at the finish, this vintage Cava balances intensity with lively acidity and fine bubbles.

Pere Ventura Gran Vintage Gran Reserva 2012 ($86.99) is an exclusive and limited production Cava made only in exceptional vintages. The price may initially strike you as lofty for a Cava but it represents a superior level of winemaking. The Macabeo (50%) and Xarel-lo (50%) grapes are sourced specifically from the estate's old vine plots La Anciana and La Secreta. These elder vines yield small quantities of exceptional grapes. Aged for 5 years on the lees in deep underground cellars, Pere Ventura Gran Vintage Gran Reserva 2012 is a vivid expression of terroir and meticulous winemaking. Vivacious but delicate bubbles smoothly transport elegant flavors, textures, and a sense of place.

Are you ready to take your palate on a Cava adventure? If your travels take you to Spain's Catalunya region, Pere Ventura offers tours and guided tastings. But no passport is needed to enjoy these wines, Pere Ventura Cava is widely available. And when you pop open a bottle of Pere Ventura be sure to raise a glass in honor of Mr. Pere Ventura!