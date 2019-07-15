Hawaii Sea Spirits Participated in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House

KULA, Hawaii, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 15, 2019, Hawaii Sea Spirits participated in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.

"We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products," a White House official said. "In today's booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities."

Businesses from each of the 50 states have been invited to display their products made and produced in the United States. Hawaii Sea Spirits plans to showcase American-made OCEAN Organic Vodka, KULA Rum line-up, and BRUM Rum during the event.

"We are very proud to have been selected to represent the State of Hawaii," said Founder and President of Hawaii Sea Spirits, Shay Smith. "Made-in-America is not just a label but our heritage and foundation for our future. We strive to craft the best products in the world that showcase American ingenuity and quality."

"Being recognized among the other American companies is a true honor," stated Brian Graham, Managing Partner of Hawaii Sea Spirits. "We are fortunate to be in a country that promotes the entrepreneur while providing infrastructure that enables businesses like ours to thrive in a global economy." Mr. Graham added, "Given the access, tools and support of our local, state and federal government, we continue to earn year-over-year growth in sales, personnel and investor confidence."

About Hawaii Sea Spirits

Hawaii Sea Spirits (HSS) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its' ultra-premium brands are demonstrating consistent growth across several categories. Ocean Organic Vodka, the flagship brand with the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodka brands is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts thousands of visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with guided tours, product sampling, and retail store featuring our spirits and collectible merchandise. Located at 4051 Omaopio Rd, Kula, Maui, HI 96790. More information is available online at hawaiiseaspirits.com.

