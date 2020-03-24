Hawaii Sea Spirits Maker of OCEAN Organic Vodka Partners with Local Providers to Produce Sanitizers

Supporting Community Needs Amidst Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

KULA, Hawaii, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Sea Spirits llc (HSS), makers of OCEAN Organic Vodka, is devoting some of its production to make hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The action follows statements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending the need to wash hands to keep from contracting or spreading the virus. As a result, hygiene products, specifically hand sanitizers, have been in high demand with most retailers completely selling out of inventories.

Master Distiller Bill Scott said, "the alcohol-based sanitizer that we are making conforms exactly to the recommendations from the World Health Organization and CDC. The commitment to quality that we have for our brands has been carried through to this sanitizer. We went to great lengths to source the correct grades of ingredients. The ethyl alcohol we made for this is actually certified organic. Our community is in need and we are trying to respond as best we can."

"The newly produced hand sanitizer will be made available initially to first responders and then we will act quickly to establish sensible and effective ways to help the larger community. Right now we are working to assess the needs of Maui and we will respond with whatever we can. We are getting tremendous help from like-minded companies and people in our community. Huge thanks to Maui Babe, Mokulele Airlines, the Maui Food Bank, and Ali'i Kula Lavender for their participation, generosity and sharing the heavy lifting that needs to be done," stated Shay Smith - Founder and President of Hawaii Sea Spirits. "In times like these we see it as our responsibility to give back to the place that has given us so much opportunity. It's our way of living and spreading the spirit of Aloha. We will get through this together."

Hawaii Sea Spirits anticipates providing the product at no charge to those in need and to others who are being affected by the shortage of this potentially life saving product.

About Hawaii Sea Spirits llc

Hawaii Sea Spirits (HSS) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its ultra-premium brands are demonstrating consistent growth across several categories. Ocean Organic Vodka, the flagship brand with the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodka brands is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. With an average CAGR of 52% increase over the past four years, HSS continues to achieve significant growth and consumer appeal. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts nearly 40,000 visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with guided tours, product sampling, and retail store featuring our spirits and collectible merchandise. More information is available at http://www.hawaiiseaspirits.com.

About OCEAN Organic Vodka

An ultra-premium spirit crafted in Hawai'i, OCEAN Organic Vodka is a tribute to the oceans that provide life for our planet. Made from organic sugar cane and blended with deep ocean mineral water this award winning vodka delivers a perfectly balanced taste and finish to enliven the flavor of your favorite drink. It is USDA certified organic and gluten-free. OCEAN Organic Vodka is the number one selling spirit made in Hawai'i and is distributed throughout the US, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. Produced by Hawaii Sea Spirits llc, Kula, HI (40% alc/vol 80 Proof). More information is available online www.oceanvodka.com.

