Have Your Cupcake And Drink It Too! Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur And Georgetown Cupcake Partner To Introduce Baileys Red Velvet

Treat yourself to the newest, limited-edition flavor that really takes the cake!



NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Liqueur Day, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur is rolling out the red carpet for Baileys Red Velvet, a limited-edition offering created in collaboration with the cupcake queens themselves, Georgetown Cupcake founders and sisters Katherine Berman and Sophie LaMontagne. Baileys Red Velvet features the iconic flavor of the shop's number one selling cupcake for a treat straight out of the bakeshop.

With aromas of freshly baked red velvet cupcakes, sweet cream, and buttery icing, Baileys Red Velvet tastes like fresh chocolate cake, topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder. On the finish, the rich chocolate and creamy icing flavors combine to create a delectably indulgent liqueur that dreams are made of.

"As icons of the modern dessert world, Katherine and Sophie are the masters of what it means to 'treat yourself,'" said Dorothy DeVenecia, Brand Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "Baileys is the Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and the No. 1 Liqueur in the world. Born in Ireland in 1974, Baileys was the first spirit to combine cream with Irish Whiskey and other fine spirits, so we're a brand that appreciates and emphasizes innovation. We can't wait for people to enjoy Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling flavor and combined with our delicious liqueur in one delicious treat!"

To celebrate the limited-edition offering, Georgetown Cupcake will also be serving up non-alcoholic Baileys Red Velvet cupcakes infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at all their locations nationwide as well as online throughout November and December.

Georgetown Cupcake founders and sisters Katherine and Sophie share, "We absolutely love Baileys, so this is a really exciting partnership for us that has been an absolute treat to work on. Red Velvet is not only our original cupcake flavor, but to this day it's chosen by our customers nearly ten to one, so we're so delighted to be able to give fans a whole new way to indulge!"

Baileys Red Velvet is now available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $23.99 for a 750ml bottle while supplies last. Enjoy it over ice or as part of a sweet adult treat, be sure to pick up a bottle before they're gone! Baileys and Georgetown Cupcake encourage treating yourself responsibly. For more information, please visit our website, www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream. whiskey, and other fine spirits that makes BAILEYS the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Chocolate Cherry and Espresso Crème, along with additional limited time offerings, Pumpkin Spice and Strawberries & Cream. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Georgetown Cupcake

Georgetown Cupcake was founded in 2008 by sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne, stars of TLC's DC Cupcakes and best-selling authors of The Cupcake Diaries and Sweet Celebrations. Over the past decade, Georgetown Cupcake has become a destination for cupcake lovers from around the world and has store locations in Washington DC, Bethesda Maryland, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. With a menu of over 100 different flavors, including its signature Red Velvet cupcakes, Georgetown Cupcake bakes over 25,000 cupcakes a day and ships its cupcakes nationwide. For more information about Georgetown Cupcake, visit georgetowncupcake.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

