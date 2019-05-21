Harpoon Brewery Among First Recipients of Diversity and Inclusion Grant from The Brewers Association

Grant will help support Harpoon Craft Beer Employment Fair in Boston this fall



BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mass. Bay Brewing Company, brewers of Harpoon and other craft beers, has been selected by The Brewers Association to receive one of the association's first diversity and inclusion grants. The grant will be used to further Mass. Bay Brewing Company's efforts to promote greater diversity and inclusion within the company and across the craft brewing industry. More specifically, the company will use the grant money to support a Harpoon Craft Beer Employment Fair in Fall 2019.

"It's incumbent upon us as a leader in the craft beer industry to recruit a more diverse workforce and to educate everybody on how to foster a culture of inclusivity," commented Dan Kenary, CEO and Founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "The Harpoon Craft Beer Employment Fair is an important initiative in a larger, ongoing effort to recruit more diverse talent into our industry and across our organization. We are thrilled to have this work recognized and supported by The Brewers Association."

The Harpoon Craft Beer Employment Fair will be conducted in collaboration with the City of Boston's Office of Diversity, which was created by the Honorable Mayor Martin Walsh in 2014. Kenary said that other area craft brewers will be invited to participate and that there will be opportunities for candidates to learn more about, and apply for, careers in all aspects of craft brewing – sales, customer service, production, management and more.

"We are committed to building a diverse workforce and a culture in which people of different backgrounds, genders and beliefs are encouraged and supported," said Mass. Bay Brewing Employee-Owner Kathryn Pruett, National Accounts Manager, and Vice Chair of the company's Diversity Committee. "That spans initiatives like our upcoming employment fair and, most important, how we work together every day."

Mass. Bay Brewing was one of six companies selected to receive a Brewers Association diversity and inclusion grant from among more than 50 applicants.

Mass. Bay Brewing Company is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. Mass Bay Brewing Company established an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in July of 2014.

About Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc.:

Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc. was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Company was founded, the brewery was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Mass. Bay Brewing Company's portfolio now features its award-winning Harpoon, UFO and Clown Shoes beers, as well as Arctic Summer, a premium spiked seltzer made with their friends at Polar. In 2000 the Company purchased a second brewery in Windsor, VT. In August 2014 Mass. Bay Brewing Company became employee-owned.

