Harney & Sons Introduces New Line of Tea for Fitness-Minded Consumers

AthleTea is a small-batch specialty tea that offers athletes a new way to enhance performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned tea masters Harney & Sons is proud to introduce the new AthleTea line of specialty tea for athletes. Each AthleTea flavor is specifically blended with the active body in mind. This new product launch comes after Harney & Sons' recent partnership with mental strength and conditioning platform, AthleteMinder. AthleTea is available in three delicious flavors designed to hydrate and aid athletes: Orange ManGo For It Performance Hydration Plus, Get Your Passion Berry Performance Hydration, and Go To Goji Recovery Hydration.

"We are excited to offer a line of teas for athletes and fitness-minded people," said Emeric Harney, Marketing Manager at Harney & Sons. "We are proud to partner with the amazing AthleteMinder, who inspired us to create this new product line. Together we are combining world-class tea knowledge, sourcing and production, with the needs of athletes, active people and tea lovers alike."

Studies show that drinking tea supports physical activity through its preventive functions. It aids athletes with more sustained energy for workouts and a faster recovery process. Tea can help athletes with improved alertness, focus and can provide an extra surge of energy during long workouts. The high dose of antioxidants can help the body metabolize fats for fuel late in the workouts or performances.

"Whether it's mentally preparing for the game or taking the time to reflect on a performance, making a cup of AthleTea carves out the time," says Dr. Mara Smith, founder of AthleteMinder and mental strength consultant to Olympic and World medal-winning athletes. "The antioxidants in AthleTea benefit athletes of all types, no matter their sport, age or competitive level."

AthleTea is produced in small batches with the highest quality ingredients. Each AthleTea has been thoughtfully blended with selected ingredients to support hydration, energy, focus, readiness, relaxation and recovery.

About Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons Tea is a family owned and operated global tea company founded by John Harney in 1983. The company grew quickly from its original six tea flavors, to more than three hundred with three generations of Harneys preserving John's tradition of fine tea and traveling the world in search of the best ingredients. Headquartered in Millerton, New York, the family business sells its tea online as well as in luxury shops, coffee shops and retailers around the world. Rich in tradition and experience, Harney & Sons sources, blends and packages its products from start to finish.

About AthleteMinder

AthleteMinder is a technology platform that helps athletes develop skills on the frontier of mental strength to optimize their physical training and performance. It is a new innovative tool designed to support all athletes. They are dedicated to improving mental fitness and supporting the next frontier in athletic performance.

