Harney & Sons Fine Tea Introduces New 'As the Tea Steeps' Podcast Series

Discover how one family transformed the image of tea in the U.S. and around the world

NEW YORK, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join America's beloved tea brewing family in their first As the Tea Steeps podcast series available on iTunes and Google Play. Fans can tune in to the 6-part podcast to learn about the Harney family's many challenges, successes and everything in between on their journey to brewing the best tea in the world. The podcast is hosted by Emeric and Alexander Harney, the grandsons of founder John Harney, who are continuing the family business. They share funny, inspiring, and heartwarming tales of how the family business grew into a world-renowned brand.

"I first had the idea for the Podcast after an internal brainstorm of how to create interesting content for our customers," said Emeric Harney, Marketing Director of Harney & Sons Tea and Host of As the Tea Steeps. "It felt important to share the story of our family company, and who better to share it than family members ourselves. I really wanted to convey the warmth and passion that our family has for tea and each other."

The episodes include personal accounts from family, friends, and industry experts who provide an inside look into the beginnings of the Harney & Sons' story. Family matriarch, Elyse Harney, shares fond memories of her husband, John Harney, and how together they raised a family and built such a successful tea empire. Each story shines light on how just a few individuals shaped the public perception of tea in the 21st century.

"People forget that it wasn't long ago that premium loose leaf tea options were not offered in the U.S.," Emeric Harney explained. "It is incredibly interesting to hear about the different people and random moments that inspired the rise of specialty tea in a coffee-centric country."

The company all started with John Harney's vision to wow consumers with premium tea. Before Harney & Sons, there were only a handful of specialty tea business operating in America. The 5-6 tea companies that existed at the time were limited in offerings and only carried a few blends. John Harney discovered the gap in the market, surrounded himself with well connected individuals and industry experts and stepped up to seize the opportunity.

The first season of As the Tea Steeps consists of six 15-20 minute episodes. Tune in to As the Tea Steeps on iTunes or Google Play to hear the epic tales from Elyse Harney, international tea connoisseur, James Norwood Pratt, and other tea experts.

About Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons Tea is a family owned and operated global tea company founded by John Harney in 1983. The company grew quickly from its original six tea flavors, to more than three hundred with three generations of Harneys preserving John's tradition of fine tea and traveling the world in search of the best ingredients. Headquartered in Millerton, New York, the family business sells its tea online as well as in luxury shops, coffee shops and retailers around the world. Some of its best selling tea includes Chamomile, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Organic Peppermint and Pomegranate Oolong. Rich in tradition and experience, Harney & Sons sources, blends and packages its products from start to finish.

