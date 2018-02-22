Harney & Sons Debuts New Loose Leaf Tea Blends

Four new lavish flavors join the Harney & Sons tea collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary tea brewers at Harney & Sons recently released four new delicious flavors of loose leaf tea. Berry Young, Mulled Plum Cider, Venetian Tiramisu, and Heirloom Barlett Pear are all available for purchase on the Harney & Sons website, www.harney.com.

"We are excited to welcome the latest flavors to the Harney & Sons loose leaf tea lineup," said Michael Harney, vice president of Harney & Sons. "These new flavors reflect the creativity of our brew masters and uphold the supreme quality ingredients that Harney & Sons is known for."

All four teas are available in sample pack (MSRP $2.00), 3 OZ. Tin (MSRP $8.00), and a 1 lb bag (MSRP $30.00). Joining the Harney & Sons collection is Berry Young, a mellow white tea blended with fruity berries and tangy herbs. Mulled Plum Cider is a caffeine-free tea with a delicious fruity and spicy cider profile atop rich rooibos flavors of cacao, apple, cloves and plums. The Venetian Tiramisu is a tiramisu-inspired flavor of cocoa with a vanilla swirl and a hint of brandy. Lastly, Heirloom Bartlett Pear is a rich fruit tea with a touch of warming spice from nutmeg and cinnamon.

Every new product brought into the Harney & Sons family is held up to its original promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible. Today, Harney & Sons Tea remains a family-owned and managed business with each generation contributing to the Harney & Sons product line and legacy. The family is proud to deliver a superior tea drinking experience and continue to serve customers premium tea.

About Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons Tea is a family owned and operated global tea company founded by John Harney in 1983. The company grew quickly from its original six tea flavors, to more than three hundred with three generations of Harneys preserving John's tradition of fine tea and traveling the world in search of the best ingredients. Headquartered in Millerton, New York, the family business sells its tea online as well as in luxury shops, coffee shops and retailers around the world. Some of its best selling tea includes Chamomile, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Organic Peppermint and Pomegranate Oolong. Rich in tradition and experience, Harney & Sons sources, blends and packages its products from start to finish.

