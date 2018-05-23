Free Live Music Performances Will Take Place Outside from June 7 - 9 directly in front of Hard Rock Cafe Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 47th Annual CMA Music Festival in downtown Nashville, Hard Rock Café invites music lovers from all around the world to enjoy free live performances at the Maui Jim Broadway Stage from Thursday, June 7 to Saturday, June 9, 2018.

In addition to featuring up and coming artists from CMA during the day, The Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville will be hosting free live music performances in the afternoons and evenings from rising artists such as Post Monroe, Lainey Wilson, Nate Hosie, and Jason Michael Carroll.

Located in heart of the historic downtown district on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, just steps away from the Country Music Hall of Fame, honkey-tonk bars and Nissan Stadium, Hard Rock Cafe Nashville has been offering amazing live music acts, amplified service and delicious menu offerings since 1994.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early or stay late to enjoy lunch, dinner and late night bites. Additionally, specialty cocktails and food will be offered at the outdoor bar for attending guests 21-and-over. The world-famous Rock Shop will feature the limited-edition 2018 Music Festival shirts and pins available for purchase.

For more information on Hard Rock Cafe Nashville and the full list of free performances, please visit www.hardrock.com/nashville.

What:

Hard Rock Cafe Nashville Announces 2018 CMA Fest Live Music Stage

When:

June 7 – 9, 2018

Hours of Operations:

Monday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 6 – Cafe will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, June 7 to Saturday, June 9 – Cafe will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 10 – Cafe will open 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for lunch or stay late to enjoy a meal before or after a show

Where:

Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville

100 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37201

Admission:

Free live music; all ages welcome

Interview Opp:

Christoph Miller, Hard Rock Nashville Sales & Marketing Manager

Photo Opp:

Live music performances / artists

Artists Performing:

Thursday, June 7

7:20 PM – 8:10 PM – Mags McCarthy

8:20 PM – 9:00 PM – The Bass Brothers

9:15 PM – 10:59 PM – Live Band Karaoke

Friday, June 8

5:30 PM – 6:25 PM – Nate Hosie

6:35 PM – 7:25 PM – Richie Scholl

7:40 PM – 8:20 PM – Lainey Wilson

8:30 PM – 9:10 PM – Post Monroe

9:20 PM – 10:05 PM – Aaron Goodvin

10:15 PM – 10:59 PM – Carlos Ecos

Saturday, June 9

5:20 PM – 6:10 PM – Jason Michael Carroll

6:35 PM – 7:25 PM – Uncle Si & The Sicotics

7:35 PM – 8:25 PM – Josh Gallagher

8:35 PM – 9:10 PM – Matt Rogers

9:20 PM – 10:00 PM – Struggle Jennings & Jelly Roll

10:10 PM – 10:59 PM – Yelawolf

Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 182 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

