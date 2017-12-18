Happy Holidays For Bacon Lovers: Dunkin' Donuts Brings Back The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

The new Santa Donut is coming to town at select Dunkin' Donuts restaurantsFestive DD Cards are a classic way to spread cheer to all coffee lovers
CANTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for seasoned greetings at Dunkin' Donuts! The brand is giving bacon lovers a perfect present for the holidays, announcing that the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich returns to its menu today. This popular sandwich brings both the sweet and the savory with four strips of bacon coated in a brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, served with egg and a slice of American cheese on an oven-toasted croissant. The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is also available as a Wake-Up Wrap®, with ½ egg, a slice of American cheese and two slices of the special seasoned bacon, served on a small flour tortilla. Both are available beginning today at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.
Select Dunkin' Donuts locations throughout the U.S. will also make a sweet salute to Santa sure to delight donut fans both naughty and nice, today introducing the new Santa Donut. This jolly donut treat features red icing finished with a chocolate icing "belt" topped with a powdered MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat. The Santa Donut is coming to town at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants beginning today through the end of December.
Dunkin' Donuts offers a host of ways to celebrate the holidays, including:
Dunkin' Donuts' holiday menu includes the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, new Gingerbread Cookie Donut, new Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and Snowflake Sprinkle MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Returning holiday coffee flavors include Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, both available for a limited time hot or iced, including lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee. This holiday season, Dunkin' cups once again feature a festive design and the simple word, "Joy" to convey the happiness and spirit of the season.
