Hanna Lee Communications Wins Bulldog Awards' Grand Prize: Best Campaign of the Year for Major Food Group's The Polynesian, New York's Most Talked-About Tiki Bar

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Lee Communications, Inc. , an award-winning PR and marketing agency specialized in hospitality, travel, bars, restaurants, spirits and luxury lifestyle, today announces winning Bulldog Awards' Best PR Campaign of the Year for The Polynesian, Major Food Group's 21st-century Tiki bar. The Grand Prize is the highest honor that recognizes the campaign with the greatest strategic impact through creativity and executional excellence. The agency, which also earned four Gold Awards and two Silver for the same campaign, positioned Partner Brian Miller as a leading Tiki authority and the bar as the ultimate cocktail destination for New Yorkers and travelers to the Big Apple.

The PR campaign, "The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked-About Tiki Bar," garnered 45 billion impressions in top media, both in New York City and national. The visibility helped the bar, helmed by Miller, achieve runaway success, including serving 800,000 cocktails in its first year and brought Tiki back to mainstream tipplers in Gotham and beyond. Moreover, the bar is currently featured in Esquire Magazine's "The Best Bars in America, 2019."

Seven Top Awards Won

Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2018

Gold Award - WOW! Award

Gold Award - Best Brand Launch

Gold Award - Best Food & Beverages Campaign

Gold Award - Best Use of PR Measurement

Silver Award - Best Travel & Tourism Campaign

Silver Award - Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Bulldog Awards celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations, with a record-breaking number of entries across over 40 categories this year. It is the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists. The awards are sponsored by Bulldog Reporter, a respected industry trade that provides news, best practices and insights to PR professionals and communicators.

"We are proud The Polynesian won the Bulldog Awards' top accolades," says Hanna Lee, President & Founder, Hanna Lee Communications, Inc. "We have been fans of Major Food Group and their restaurants throughout the years and we were beyond thrilled to be brought on board to launch a strategic PR campaign for this game-changing bar. It is truly a magical place and we could not have done it without our intrepid 'Captain' Brian Miller, tireless General Manager 'Commodore' Emily Collins and their entire hard-working crew."

The Polynesian is part of Major Food Group, the most innovative and creatively disruptive hospitality company in New York City, which is wholly-owned by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick.



"Hanna Lee Communications is a terrific strategic collaborator," says Miller. "Their team thoroughly understands our vision for The Polynesian. They are dedicated every step of the way and tell our story with genuine passion. They play a vital role in the bar's success and in changing the whole conversation around Tiki. We congratulate them on the wins and look forward to continuing to make drinks history together."

