Halsey Invests in High Brew Coffee, Joining the Brand's "For Those Who Do" Celebrity Investor Family

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, announces the addition of GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Halsey, as an investor. She discovered the canned cold brew coffee while on tour, will help bring High Brew's "For Those Who Do" message to a larger audience.

With her sky rocketing success, Halsey shows no signs of slowing down, so it was fortuitous she started using High Brew's clean energy benefits to keep her caffeinated night after night on stage. The transition from High Brew "super fan" to investor was a natural one, as she looked to diversify her portfolio and put her name behind something she loved. Known for pushing creative boundaries, in addition to investing in the brand, Halsey will be involved in the innovation process and assisting High Brew with concepts for future clean energy formulas.

"I love High Brew because I have a super-fast lifestyle. It's so easy to grab a can and go, whether it's on a jet, backstage before a concert, on a long day of press interviews, or keeping me cheerful and energetic on a photoshoot," says Halsey. "My favorite trick is mixing High Brew into a cocktail for those late-night industry parties where I have to be sharp and awake but want to have a little fun as well. It's versatile for someone like me. I just love it."

Halsey joins a slew of other celebrity investors including former MLB pitcher, Huston Street, pop rock group, Kings of Leon, Lance Armstrong and chef, Tim Love. The star power behind High Brew isn't surprising considering the fact the brand was born "for those who do" when founder, David Smith, discovered the amazing functional and clean energy benefits of cold brew coffee during a sailing adventure with his family. High Brew packs two times the amount of caffeine as a regular cup of coffee and is made from the best direct-trade coffee beans all in a convenient, on-the-go can. With flavors including Black and Bold, Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, and additional options like Creamy Cappuccino + Protein and new Milk Chocolate + Protein, Triple Shot (for a triple dose of caffeine), and new Sparkling, there is an option for just about any "doer" out there.

"When we first heard Halsey was a fan of the brand, we knew we had to find a way to work with her," says David Smith, founder of High Brew Coffee. "Rolling Stone once described Halsey as bold and that's exactly the quality we are looking for in an investor. As a strong woman, who pours her heart into all she does, Halsey is the perfect fit to help us convey our clean energy message as she continues to dominate the music industry."

For more information about High Brew Coffee, please visit http://www.highbrewcoffee.com/

About High Brew Coffee®

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Direct Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee® offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. The brand also recently launched three Sparkling Cold Brew Flavors in Classic Black, Vintage Vanilla and Midnight Mocha, as well as Milk Chocolate + Protein, with 3 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

HALSEY

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Halsey claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 with her second release, hopeless fountain kingdom, an album Rolling Stone called "bold" in a 4-star review, claiming that "Halsey could go anywhere from here." Indeed, since storming on the music scene in 2015, she has garnered over 7 billion stream globally and nearly 6 million global sales, graced the covers of magazines from Nylon to Billboard to Forbes, among others—a far cry from the New Jersey teen who'd escaped her suburban existence for New York, writing poetry, and scrounging money for concerts and her next slice of pizza.

Halsey shows no signs of slowing down. In the Fall of 2018 she released her 2x platinum hit single, "Without Me," which became her first solo song to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Without Me" has more than 700 million combined streams and also reached number 1 on the iTunes charts. It came on the heels of the 2x platinum-certified hit "Eastside," with Benny Blanco and Khalid, which garnered 300 million streams worldwide in just 2 months. The track was the follow up to the 2x platinum-certified smash with G-Eazy "Him & I," which reached #1 on Billboard's Pop Songs Airplay Chart and #1 at Top 40 radio—marking her second #1 since accompanying The Chainsmokers' on "Closer," which dominated for 11 weeks and has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. "Him & I" has accrued over 750 million streams worldwide and been certified platinum in several countries. In addition, her own 3x platinum, "Bad At Love" and 2x platinum "Now Or Never" which also peaked in the top 3 at Top 40 radio.

In addition, Halsey pushes creative boundaries expanding her influence and impact beyond music. Halsey spoke at the 2018 women's march advocating for equality. Her speech has been viewed millions of times and has moved people from around the world. As her star continues to rise, Halsey uses her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community, proving that both she and her music can affect meaningful change, and that, yes, the 24-year-old can go anywhere from here.

Yves Saint Laurent recently tapped her as a brand ambassador of YSL Beauté where she will help create and share makeup looks that speak to today's millennial. In 2018 she made her film debut in the animated summer movie TEEN TITANS GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, as well as in A STAR IS BORN, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Halsey went from putting songs on SoundCloud to having her first full length album, BADLANDS, land at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and become certified platinum by the RIAA within one year of its release, from couch surfing to witnessing her first tour sell out in minutes to touring globally with sold out dates on five continents (including a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance) and performing for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway. In 2017 she earned a 2017 GRAMMY® nomination in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "Closer," her Diamond Certified megahit with The Chainsmokers.

