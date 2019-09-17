HALO Sport To Join The Iris Nova Portfolio

HALO Sport will leverage the Iris Nova technology platform to sell and distribute beverages nationwide via text message.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- HALO Sport has partnered with Iris Nova to distribute their full line of certified organic beverages to wellness warriors across the USA. Consumers nationwide will soon be able to purchase and reorder beverages the super-premium organic hydration drink via text message using Iris Nova's proprietary technology – all orders ship same day or next day in every US market.

Speaking of the announcement Co-Founder and CEO, Anshuman Vohra said - "We are delighted to partner with the very impressive team at Iris Nova and their revolutionary technology to bring HALO Sport™ to more wellness-conscious consumers around the US immediately."

Iris Nova is building a next generation beverage conglomerate using a text message-based ordering platform that applies shared technology, operational infrastructure and data across a portfolio of carefully curated better-for-you brands. "HALO Sport truly stands out in a category dominated by legacy brands offering over-sweetened products with unnecessary additives — the brand, performance benefits, and flavor profiles are all equally impressive. We're eager to help deliver HALO Sport directly to a growing community of global athletes who demand the best in performance nutrition." Zak Normandin, Founder and CEO, Iris Nova.

Since inception, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Robin Shobin insisted on using only natural ingredients that each serve a specific purpose including detoxifying lemon juice, naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants and trace minerals from the Great Salt Lake of Utah. "It is an honor to be working with an innovative partner like Zak and his team at Iris Nova, who share our vision for formulating clean beverages. We created HALO to align with what modern consumers are looking for in hydration and we are excited to now be able to build genuine, direct connections with them." – says Shobin.

HALO Sport™ launched in retail in June 2019 and has been building a targeted presence across their launch cities of New York and Miami. The bespoke, certified-organic, vegan-friendly formula offers more electrolytes than enhanced waters, fewer calories than packaged coconut water, and has no added sugar nor artificial coloring, unlike many traditional sports drinks. Available in refreshing citrus flavors of Lemon, Pink Lemonade, Blood Orange, Lime and with only 10 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 2 grams of natural sugar per bottle, HALO Sport™ packs purely nutritional benefits into its sleek, iconic bottle.

Contacts:

Ciara McDevitt Jessica Markowitz Global Brand Director Senior Brand Manager +44 7930 379 006 +1 917 325 6478 ciara@halosport.com jessica@halosport.com

About HALO Sport:

HALO Sporttm is a premium, organic hydration drink that hydrates more efficiently than water. With only 10 calories, 2g of sugar (no sugar added) and a refreshing, crisp taste, HALO Sport offers today's wellness warriors clean hydration. The delicious beverage is made with organic lemon juice, 72 trace minerals and powerful antioxidant properties. Female and minority owned, HALO is based in NYC and currently available on halosport.com as well as select premium retailers in NYC and Miami.

@Halo.Sport

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-sport-to-join-the-iris-nova-portfolio-300919927.html

SOURCE HALO Sport