Halekulani Toasts 100 Years of History with Legacy Collection of Spirits

WAIKIKI, Hawaii, Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani, Oahu's acclaimed independent luxury hotel, announces the launch of its Legacy Collection of Spirits developed exclusively for the hotel by two prominent, family-owned brands—Delamain Cognac and Heaven Hill Bourbon. Halekulani's Legacy Collection offers an exceptional tasting experience in celebration of the acclaimed and distinguished tradition of hospitality that began 100 years ago on the beach at Waikiki.

The first release of the Halekulani Legacy Collection is a limited edition Cognac from the House of Delamain. With a heritage that dates back to 1824, Delamain exclusively produces Cognac in the X.O. (Extra-Old) range and above. Stirred by the request to create a Halekulani-labeled Cognac, Managing Director Charles Brastaad deliberated through library stocks dating back to 1917. His luminous creation is a celebratory blend true to the style of Delamain and rich in the legacy of the Halekulani. Appropriately named "Digne du Paradis," or House Befitting Heaven as the hotel is referred to, it bears the 100th Anniversary etched logo of the Halekulani. From its nostalgic roots in 1917 as a collection of guest bungalows beneath swaying coconut trees, Halekulani has flourished into an acclaimed spirit of luxury hospitality. For a limited time, "Digne du Paradis" is available at Lewers Lounge, L'Aperitif and accompany a premium pairing of La Mer's Seasonal Degustation menu.

Halekulani is also introducing a hand-selected barrel of bourbon from the Heaven Hill Distillery as part of its Legacy Collection. In the archives of the Heaven Hill Distillery, a circa 1960's bottle of Halekulani Bourbon was discovered. The vintage bottle was married to barrel #5126029 at the Rickhouse in Bardstown Kentucky through the Spanish tradition of "Solera." As in the Sherry houses of Jerez, Solera involves the fractional blending of an older and younger spirit to enhance and expand the flavor profile. Halekulani invites Bourbon enthusiasts to indulge in a glass served neat or to enjoy it in the 1930's-era historical cocktail "The Halekulani," which is available at all hotel dining venues.

"Halekulani has continually put legacy, culture and tradition at the forefront of its guest experience," said Ulrich Krauer, General Manager of Halekulani. "With the introduction of our Legacy Collection and in partnership with these esteemed brands, we are delighted to offer our guests a taste of the unparalleled quality and rich history that is the cornerstone of Halekulani's gracious hospitality."

