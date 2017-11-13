HAIG CLUB Releases A Night Out With David Beckham... In Reverse

LONDON, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New film launches the HAIG CLUB Scotch Whisky #LeaveAsYouArrived campaign

Today Diageo releases Leave as You Arrived, a new film from HAIG CLUB as part the brand's commitment to responsible drinking. The film, featuring global icon and HAIG CLUB business partner David Beckham, marks the next progressive step in Diageo's determination to bring responsible drinking to the forefront of consumer thinking in innovative and authentic ways.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8221051-haig-club-night-out-david-beckham/

Like HAIG CLUB, the 60-second film is designed to be different: directed by Grammy Award winning Swedish director, Jonas Akerlund the film plays out in reverse - the end of the film is in fact the beginning and shows David Beckham and his friends as immaculately put together leaving the bar as when they arrived.

Ronan Beirne, Global Brand Director said: "Responsible drinking is an integral part of the HAIG CLUB philosophy and we have a shared belief with our business partner, David Beckham, about quality over quantity and the importance of drinking in moderation. #LeaveAsYouArrived was designed to showcase the benefits of drinking in moderation on a night out. HAIG CLUB believes that looking as good leaving the bar as when you arrived, is the epitome of style."

David Beckham said: "There are many reasons why I wanted to partner with Diageo on HAIG CLUB, and one of them is their commitment to responsible drinking. Jonas did a very nice job bringing our idea to life with this new film."

Carolyn Panzer, Global Alcohol in Society Director, Diageo, said: "Being stylish and in control go hand-in-hand. This campaign shows just how aspirational drinking in moderation has become, and is all about encouraging adults who choose to drink, to do so responsibly. Encouraging moderation is not in conflict with our goals as an alcohol producer: in fact, it lines up very clearly with our values and aims as a business. We want to lead people towards drinking better, not more, and this campaign is a powerful example of how our brands are helping us to do that."

#LeaveAsYouArrived is part of HAIG CLUB's ongoing commitment to responsible drinking and will continue to roll out globally across social media with additional exclusive content designed to celebrate drinking in moderation. This will include content from cities across the world showcasing real people in #LeaveAsYouArrived moments.

ABOUT HAIG CLUB:

HAIG CLUB is the Single Grain Scotch Whisky from Diageo produced in partnership with global icon David Beckham and entrepreneur Simon Fuller. Built on nearly 400 years of distilling heritage, this is a Single Grain Scotch Whisky realised in a radical new way. As part of his partnership with HAIG CLUB, David Beckham supports the HAIG CLUB philosophy of drinking with style and the shared belief in quality over quantity. More information about HAIG CLUB may be found at http://www.HaigClub.com or facebook.com/HaigClub.

About Diageo:

Diageo is the world's leading premium drinks business with an outstanding collection of beverage alcohol brands across spirits, beer and wine. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Windsor, Buchanan's and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, with its products sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE). For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit us at Diageo.com. For our global resource that promotes responsible drinking through the sharing of best practice tools, information and initiatives, visit DRINKiQ.co.uk.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

