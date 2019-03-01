Hagens Berman Alerts Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) Investors to April 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Related to Admitted Improper Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) to the April 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Molson Coors securities between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case visit:

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misstated Molson's financial condition in its filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that the Company's financial statements complied with the relevant accounting rules and that its internal controls were effective.

On February 12, 2019, Defendants announced Molson's financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 should be restated and investors should no longer rely on them.

This news drove the price of Molson Coors shares down $6.17, or over 10%, to close at $59.19 on February 12, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and on the extent to which Molson Coors' financial statements and senior management's statements about the effectiveness of internal controls may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

