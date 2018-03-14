Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra Amarcord

FAIRFIELD, Calif. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO IS HACKNEY CARRIAGE IMPORTS.

A boutique craft beer import company built from over four decades of business experience and two decades of beer business experience. Created to deliver a profitable and innovative portfolio to our Wholesale and Retail Partners A curated collection of breweries that gives beer drinkers the opportunity to wander the world one glass at a time.

Victor Lambert runs the day to day operations. He has a passion for great beer, working with great people, a wealth of business experience and an entrepreneurial spirit. Part of a family that has deep roots in the US Craft Beer industry. You name it he's done it! Started his own graphic design firm in San Francisco. Joined a startup Olive Oil and Nutraceutical Company as Financial Controller. Acted as the key liaison for the largest venting manufacturer in the US transitioning the company into an international firm.

Adam Lambert an advisory board member has spent the last 22 years learning from just about every angle of the beverage industry. Started as a grocery store liquor clerk and grown into his current COO role with Storied Craft Breweries. Adam has spent time as VP of Sales for Virtue Cider (ABI's High End division), VP of Sales at New Holland Brewery and Distillery, 7 years' as VP of Sales for Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and 6 years as National Sales and Marketing Manager for Rogue Ales. A featured presenter at the Craft Brewers Conference, Brewbound Brew Talks, and Beverage Trade Network.

AMA.

A transatlantic brewing project that carries the signature of the Amarcord Brewery. A brand that was inspired from a meeting in New York between Birra Amarcord, Brewmaster Garrett Oliver, and the internationally famous designer Milton Glaser, creator of the "I love NY" logo. The AMA brand is an elegant collection of gourmet inspired beers, rich, fragrant and balanced. A message of love from the land of Romagna. Born 1997 in the historical Italian city of Rimini, the brewery Birra Amarcord is owned and operated by two generations of the Bagli family.

PORTFOLIO:

MORA IMPERIAL COFFEE PORTER.

BIONDA ITALIAN GOLDEN ALE.

PILSNER.

Available:12oz, 750ml and Draft.

(Mid-West Launch March 2018: MI, IN, IL)

Interested in distributing-retailing AMA?

Contact Us:

Victor Lambert

victor@hackneycarriageimports.com

925-708-4359

Adam Lambert

adam@hackneycarriageimports.com

734-834-9232

www.hackneycarriageimports.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hackney-carriage-imports-a-boutique-craft-beer-import-company-is-proud-to-announce-the-arrival-and-release-of-ama-from-birra-amarcord-300613825.html

SOURCE Hackney Carriage Imports