Häagen-Dazs® Announces New Spirits Collection Hitting Shelves Across the US

The highly anticipated line of seven boozy treats perfectly pairs extraordinary ice cream with finely crafted spirits

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers! The Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection is rolling out to retailers nationwide. The new line of rich, creamy, spirit-infused desserts includes five indulgent ice cream flavors, a new cookie square and a decadent non-dairy option.

"The Häagen-Dazs brand is built on a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream experiences," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager. "The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge. Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own."

The Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection includes:

Irish Cream Brownie: Rich Irish Cream-infused ice cream is folded together with chocolate brownie pieces and a decadent fudge swirl

Rum Tres Leches: A Latin American inspired indulgence, smooth white rum-infused ice cream pairs with thick ribbons of dulce de leche and chunks of Tres Leches cake

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle: A classic pairing: creamy vanilla bean ice cream is studded with chocolate truffles and finished with a spicy bourbon swirl

Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch: A pub-inspired indulgence: Stout infused chocolate ice cream with notes of toasted malt is studded with chocolaty covered pretzels and decadent fudge swirls

Bourbon Praline Pecan: Raise a spoon to lusciously smooth bourbon ice cream infused with brown sugar bourbon swirls and the intense crunch of praline pecans

Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee: Sweet black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces are folded into nutty Amaretto-infused non-dairy frozen dessert

Irish Cream Cookie Squares: Chocolate cookie topped with Irish Cream-infused ice cream dipped in coated in rich dark chocolate

The Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection is making its way to freezer aisles nationwide now and will be widely available by April 2019. All flavors are available in 14 oz. cartons (and in a 3-ct. package for the Cookie Square) at a suggested retail price of $5.29. Products contain less than 0.5% alcohol, so you can indulge freely.

Starting March 1, ice cream fans can also stop by Häagen-Dazs Shops locations for select Spirits flavors available in a cup, cone, sundae or premium milkshake. Visit www.haagendazs.us/shops to find the nearest location.

Visit www.haagendazs.us for more information on Häagen-Dazs Spirits.

