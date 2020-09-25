Guinness and Carhartt to Release New Collection This Fall

Hardworking Gear Honors Vintage Label Designs and Brand History

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Guinness and Carhartt brands are teaming up once again to release a legendary, limited-edition fall collection. The Guinness x Carhartt Heritage Collection features rare, archival Guinness logo designs that date back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, printed on premium Carhartt workwear items.

The exclusive collection is available for a limited time starting on Wednesday, September 30 at Carhartt.com and in limited quantities at select Carhartt retail stores. Items available for purchase include Carhartt men's and women's long- and short-sleeve shirts, hoodies, beanies, aprons and a beer sling. Each piece delivers on the quality consumers have come to expect from Carhartt, while encompassing the true spirit of Guinness.

With a combined 392-year history, Guinness and Carhartt have bonded over their shared values of goodness, communion and hard work built over generations. This latest collection marks the third collaboration between the two companies, and honors the heritage, craftsmanship and spirit that define them both.

Starting today, nine lucky prize winners will have the opportunity to win a bundle of gear from the Guinness x Carhartt Heritage Collection through giveaways* hosted on the Guinness US social channels. To enter, fans who are 21 and older can visit @GuinnessUS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The prize bundles are comprised of a limited-edition hoodie, long-sleeve shirt, short-sleeve shirt and beanie hat.

The history of the Heritage Collection logo designs traces back to the brewery's first 200 years (1759-1959), before Guinness started bottling its beers on-site at the St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Instead of purchasing Guinness in bottles or cans, local pub owners in Ireland and Great Britain would purchase Guinness in wooden casks and bottle it on their own premises. The Guinness Brewery would issue personalized labels for those pub owners to affix to their own bottles.

In overseas markets, Guinness worked with third-party bottling companies to bottle and distribute Guinness Stout around the world. The export bottlers would add their own symbol to the Guinness label to distinguish their bottles and territories. The symbols, many of which were animals, also served as simple identifiers for those who couldn't read English or pronounce the curious "Guinness" name.

The Guinness Archives at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin contains thousands of examples of these personalized Guinness bottling labels. The Carhartt x Guinness Heritage Collection contains five designs from the Archives: the Guinness Porter label from Ireland; and the Rooster, Pig, Wolf and O'Brien's Dagger brand labels from overseas bottlers.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS beer is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AND A LEGAL U.S. RESIDENT. Social media account required. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Giveaways begin on September 23, 2020 at or after 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time (ET) and will end on September 29, 2020 at 11:59:59 a.m. ET. The giveaway on each social media platform is independent of the other (2) giveaways; (3) prizes are offered in each giveaway. Limit (1) prize per family/household/address in all giveaways. For Official Rules for each giveaway (including how to enter and prize descriptions), visit @GuinnessUS on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company, USA. New York, NY.

