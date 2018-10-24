GT's Kombucha Releases Limited Edition Fall Flavor, Living in Gratitude

Original and #1 selling Kombucha in U.S. partners with Feeding America to deliver 500,000 meals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Kombucha, maker of the original and #1 selling Kombucha brand in the U.S., today announced its new limited edition Fall flavor, Living in Gratitude. The autumnal offering pairs GT's signature organic & raw Kombucha with a flavorful blend of fresh pressed Pink Lady Apple, Carrot, Turmeric, and aromatic Cider Spices. Living in Gratitude is available at retailers nationwide now through December 2018 at an SRP of $3.99 per bottle.

As part of the limited-time offering, GT's Kombucha is partnering with Feeding America, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. Here's how to participate:

Post a photo to social media between now and Dec. 31 featuring any @GTsKombucha bottle and include #LivingInGratitude.

For each photo posted, GT's Kombucha will donate 10 meals to families in need – up to 500,000 meals.

"Being grateful means taking time each day to appreciate the many blessings in our lives and giving kindness back in return," said GT Dave, CEO and founder of GT's Living Foods. "Our Kombucha is a daily act of gratitude dedicated to nourishing the body, enlightening the mind, and elevating the spirit. Each day, we are thankful for the opportunity to craft this gift and deeply honored to share it with the world."

The original probiotic powerhouse, GT's organic & raw Kombucha is never processed, filtered, or diluted. The naturally effervescent fermented tea contains billions of living probiotics, amino acids, polyphenols, and active enzymes.

Other GT's Kombucha offerings include Kombucha, ALIVE, CocoYo, CocoKefir and VeggieKefir and are available at specialty, natural and traditional grocers nationwide. For more information, please visit GTsLivingFoods.com.

About GT's Kombucha:

GT's Kombucha is the original Kombucha brand that started a movement. Founded in 1995 by GT Dave, GT's Kombucha now crafts a range of foods with living probiotics including KOMBUCHA, ALIVE, COCOYO, COCOKEFIR, and VEGGIEKEFIR. The company stays true to its roots by continuing to handcraft its signature Kombucha in small batches, the same way GT did in his parents' kitchen more than 23 years ago. Made with simple ingredients and sacred inspiration, GT's is dedicated to crafting raw, organic, vegan, dairy free, kosher, and gluten free offerings that nourish the body, enlighten the mind, and elevate the spirit. With a commitment to ingredient integrity as well as the process, GT's Kombucha's purpose is to help people to live happier, healthier lives. For more information, please visit GTsLivingFoods.com.

