GT's Kombucha Hits Over 3 Billion Views On TikTok With #UnitedWeDance Challenge

The #1 Kombucha Brand in the World Goes Viral Spreading Message of Unity through Song & Dance

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Kombucha, the #1 best-selling and most-loved Kombucha brand in the World, launched its first TikTok campaign, #UnitedWeDance, garnering over 3 billion views. GT's Kombucha first rose to TikTok fame in 2019 when Brittany Tomlinson's (aka "Kombucha Girl") "kombucha face" video went viral. Now having recently joined the social platform in June, GT's Kombucha has created a hashtag challenge that celebrates the universal commonalities that bring people together through song and dance. #UnitedWeDance has generated over 164,000 videos and counting.

"The #UnitedWeDance TikTok Challenge was first inspired by our seasonal Kombucha flavor, Unity, created to share a message that there's more that brings us together than pulls us apart," said Founder & CEO, GT Dave. "With growing divisiveness around the World, the Unity message carries more meaning and relevancy then ever before. In expanding that message to TikTok, we knew the campaign had to inspire. What better way to bring people together than through the joy of dance?"

Self-admittedly not a natural dancer himself, GT also joined in on the fun sharing his own version of the now popular dance. "#UnitedWeDance is not about being perfect or being the best dancer – far from it. It's about moving, laughing, being creative; it's about feeling good through individual self expression." GT continues, "It's surreal to see that #UnitedWeDance has over 3 billion views. To me, the numbers alone show that people want to come together and are embracing the idea of Unity."

#UnitedWeDance features the original track Get By by artist MAAD. Its positive, stuck-on-repeat chorus lyrics amplify the campaign's theme of togetherness: "don't you go crazy, we got this baby, we're gonna get by, by, by." Get By is featured in more than 800 TikTok videos including influencers Josh Killacky, Katja Glieson and Jean-Victor Mackie.

"MAAD is talented, beautiful, and has a strong female voice that embodies hope and optimism. Her song Get By is the perfect anthem to support the message of Unity," said GT. "We're so honored MAAD allowed us to share her artistry as part of the #UnitedWeDance Challenge and that she joined the campaign as our Guava Goddess too; she truly is a goddess in our eyes."

Each video featuring the #UnitedWeDance hashtag and a GT's Kombucha bottle counts as an entry to win a month's supply of GT's Synergy Kombucha and a grand prize trip to "The Kombucha Lair" (GT Dave's home) in Los Angeles. Entries to #UnitedWeDance will be accepted through August 7, 2020.

For more information on GT's Living Foods please visit: www.GTsLivingFoods.com. To learn more about the #UnitedWeDance Challenge, visit www.GTsLivingFoods.com/UnitedWeDance and follow along on social media.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com .

Follow GT's Living Foods on social:

TikTok @GTsKombucha_

Instagram @GTsKombucha

Facebook @GTsLivingFoods

Twitter @GTsKombucha

Pinterest @GTsKombucha

YouTube www.youtube.com/gtskombucha

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gts-kombucha-hits-over-3-billion-views-on-tiktok-with-unitedwedance-challenge-301101799.html

SOURCE GT's Living Foods