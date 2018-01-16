Grubhub Now Delivers for More Restaurants in Greensboro

Diners can now order from more of Gate City's favorite restaurants, including Bites & Pints Gastro Pub, The Cheesecake Factory and more

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering company, today announced an expansion of its delivery capabilities to Greensboro, N.C.

Grubhub has been connecting diners with Greensboro restaurants that supply their own drivers since 2011. With the expansion to this region of the Triad, all Greensboro restaurants have the opportunity to leverage Grubhub's large and growing network of drivers, expand their customer base and grow order volume. This also means better restaurant choice and variety for Grubhub diners, as more local Greensboro restaurants offer their menus for delivery.

"We're proud to give diners more restaurant choices than ever before, from their favorite Greensboro restaurants," said Zach Yost, Greensboro General Manager, Grubhub. "We're thrilled to deepen our partnerships with restaurants across Guilford County by offering Grubhub's delivery capabilities. Now, restaurant partners can leave the delivery logistics to Grubhub and focus on what they do best: making the food that Greensboro residents love."

Diners can now order from a wide range of Greensboro's local favorites on Grubhub including:

"As Grubhub Delivery continues to expand across the country, we could not be more excited to bring our capabilities to Greensboro's thriving restaurant scene," said Stan Chia, chief operating officer, Grubhub. "We're now able to provide a vast selection of the city's favorite restaurants for diners to enjoy without leaving the comfort of home."

