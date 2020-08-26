Growth at Shotgun Seltzer is Brewing with the Announcement of Multiple New Hires

Texas' original craft spiked seltzer company, Shotgun Seltzer, today announced the appointment of a new general manager and the hiring of three new employees.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotgun Seltzer has experienced significant growth under co-founders Brad and Lori Foster. The brand was the first Texas craft seltzer to hit the market and is the top-selling craft seltzer brand in the state. (IRI, Texas Market multi-outlet, 13 weeks ending July 12, 2020). Since launching in 2019, the company has signed exclusive distribution agreements with 15 of the state's best distributors and has over 2,200 points of distribution.

The growth of Shotgun has presented opportunity for several new hires, including:

Craig Reeves as General Manager . Reeves was previously Sales Director for Texas Libations. He is a veteran when it comes to building brands and launching products. Since 1996, Reeves has held senior sales and marketing roles at Houston based Silver Eagle Distributors and Austin's Brown Distributing Company.

. Reeves was previously Sales Director for Texas Libations. He is a veteran when it comes to building brands and launching products. Since 1996, Reeves has held senior sales and marketing roles at based Silver Eagle Distributors and Brown Distributing Company. Terry Nance as West Region Sales Manager . Nance spent much of his 20-year career at Pepsi, Odom Corp, and Alaskan Brewery, where he was instrumental in introducing Alaskan Brewing to the Texas market.

. Nance spent much of his 20-year career at Pepsi, Odom Corp, and Alaskan Brewery, where he was instrumental in introducing Alaskan Brewing to the market. David Garcia as East Region Sales Manager . Prior to joining Shotgun, Garcia spent 25 years in senior sales manager roles at Andrews Distributing, McKenzie River , and Phusion Projects. He brings a wealth of experience in the form of strategic planning and brand development.

. Prior to joining Shotgun, Garcia spent 25 years in senior sales manager roles at Andrews Distributing, , and Phusion Projects. He brings a wealth of experience in the form of strategic planning and brand development. Timm Aldrich as Chain Sales Manager. Timm has 30 years of National Account Experience at beer and CPG companies such as Kraft Heinz and MillerCoors. He specializes in product launches, distribution, marketing and building relationships with many of the biggest and best retailers throughout Texas and beyond.

"We are thrilled with the new additions to our team," said Brad Foster, co-founder and CEO. "It's been an exciting year for Shotgun Seltzer. As we continue to grow, we are focused on delivering the highest quality crafted seltzer. Our hiring practices are no different. We are diligent in our pursuit of hiring the best."

About Shotgun Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, Shotgun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors are inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

