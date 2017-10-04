GrowlerWerks' uKeg helps breweries pour award-seeking beers at GABF

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowlerWerks' home will be Booth #161 for the rest of the week at the Great American Beer Festival, but that won't stop their uKegs from getting around the American brewing industry's top public tasting festival and competition.

The pressurized growler that keeps beer fresh, cold and carbonated, the way a brewer intended, will be pouring for six breweries. They include Pelican, Hopworks, and Grixsen breweries from Oregon, as well as Tomoka Brewing Company of Florida, Independent Brewing Company of Pittsburgh and Fanatic Brewing Company from Tennessee. GrowlerWerks will also have demonstrations, uKegs for sale and a drawing for a free uKeg during each session at Booth #161.

The beer festival, started in 1982 by the Brewers Association, is a beer lover's paradise. It allows some 60,000 attendees a chance to ride a super highway through America's brewing landscape, offering tastes of 3,500-plus beers from more than 750 of the nation's finest breweries, according to the GABF website.

In addition to offering attendees an American beer tour, one ounce at time, GABF is also a beer competition. Breweries enter their beers for judging by the festival's professional judging panel. The gold, silver or bronze medals awarded in over 90 different beer-style categories are coveted by brewers in the industry and can dramatically increase the popularity and demand for winning beers. Five different three-hour judging sessions take place over the three-day period during festival week.

Keeping beer fresh, cold and carbonated is key, of course, to keeping beer at award-winning standards. GrowlerWerks' uKeg is happy to help pour America's finest beer at this year's Great American Beer Festival.

