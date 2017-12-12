Growler USA® Celebrates Its Namesake on National Growler Day

Craft Beverage Franchise Pays Homage the Hoppy History of America

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Although craft beer is sweeping the nation, many are still unfamiliar with the mysterious vessel used to transport beer – a growler. That's why on December 17, Growler USA, a Colorado-based craft beer microbrew pub, is inviting IPA and Stout fans-alike to celebrate National Growler Day and raise a glass to craft beer's biggest ally.

"Craft beer has been gaining popularity for years and we want to spread the word on the best way to bring those rare or limited release suds from the brewery or your local Growler USA location home," said Jessica Salrin, Director of Marketing at Growler USA. "National Growler Day is the perfect time to learn more about interesting craft beer facts and how it played a role in America's history."

Here are four facts about the growler sure to impress your drinking buddies, courtesy of Growler USA:

Beer saved the early settlers – Probably something you didn't learn in history class was how beer saved lives. As Americans migrated west during the 19th century, they would stop in towns to rest their horses and replenish supplies. The water often made them sick, but the beer did not, so the local pub became the popular gathering place. How the growler got its name – Early versions of growlers were steel pails used to transport liquids. As the pails were in the transportation process, the lids would rattle, releasing carbonation and creating a "growling" noise. Growlers were popular with kids – One of the factors leading to prohibition and the demise of the early growler had to do with children. Kids would fetch beer for their fathers in growlers, causing controversy surrounding the vessels. It's like bringing the brewery home– Since the resurgence of the growler, the vessels are now made with glass, stainless steel or ceramic. Other than drinking at the brewery, this is the best way to preserve the true taste of craft beer and guarantee freshness while drinking at home (depending on your state's legislations).

Growler USA is initiating a petition in the state of Colorado to allow retailers to have the option to fill growler containers. Growler USA is looking to fill growlers to-go, mirroring our brewery partners, so guests can enjoy their favorite craft beer at home. Visit GrowlerUSA.com/Petition to lend your support.

Growler USA is a microbrew pub dedicated to offering only 100 percent American-made craft beverages and a food menu designed and engineered to celebrate the flavors of each drink. The brand has 17 locations across the country, each offering a variety of regional and nationally recognized beverages, and remains True to the Brew™ with up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, and hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages such as root beer and kombucha tea.

For more information on Growler USA and National Growler Day, please visit www.growlerusa.com.

About Growler USA

Growler USA® – America's Microbrew Pub, launched in 2014, is a neighborhood gathering place dedicated to offering only American-made craft beverages and a menu designed to celebrate the unique flavors of each drink. With up to 100 taps of craft beer, hard cider, draught wine, root beer, and kombucha tea, Growler USA invites guests to enjoy craft beverages suiting their unique palate. For more information, visit GrowlerUSA.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit GrowlerUSAFranchise.com.

Media Contact: Katherine Boncher, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or kboncher@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Growler USA